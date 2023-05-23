Mike Tindall Complains About His 'Frustrating' Seat at King Charles' Coronation, Reveals He Couldn't See Ceremony
Mike Tindall is sharing what it was like to attend King Charles coronation on May 6.
On a recent episode of his podcast "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby," the husband of Charles' niece Zara Tindall explained that though they were honored by sitting just one row behind Prince Harry, their placement at the Westminster Abbey event didn't offer them a great view of the ceremony.
"You're in the hottest spot, but it's happening all around the corner where you can't see!" the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! alum admitted. "You do have a front-row seat, but ... It was unbelievable being sat there, but frustrating."
Fortunately, there were TVs hooked up so that all the guests could witness what was going down.
Earlier this month, the athlete was on Good Morning Britain when he confessed he and Zara went out for a few cocktails the night before the event with some relatives, such as his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.
"It was quite nice to have a little date night," he said of leaving their kids at home. "You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together. So it was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat and it was it was quite nice."
When questioned if the group thought about possibly being hungover or tired for the celebration, the dad-of-three replied, "Don't ever worry about what's tomorrow. Enjoy the moment and then you can deal with the next day later."
Mike also dished on the party aspect of the festive weekend, commenting on his dance moves that went viral on social media.
"It’s very difficult when you’re on a raised platform that’s under a lot of lights. I felt I didn’t really put my best foot forward in terms of [the dancing]," he spilled. "If you started doing interesting dance maneuvers on that platform next to the king, I’m not entirely sure it would have gone down that well!"
