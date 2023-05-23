Mike Tindall Complains About His 'Frustrating' Seat at King Charles' Coronation, Reveals He Couldn't See Ceremony

Earlier this month, the athlete was on Good Morning Britain when he confessed he and Zara went out for a few cocktails the night before the event with some relatives, such as his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.

"It was quite nice to have a little date night," he said of leaving their kids at home. "You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together. So it was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat and it was it was quite nice."