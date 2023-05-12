OK Magazine
Mike Tindall Hilariously Admits He and Wife Zara Enjoyed Too Many Cocktails Hours Before King Charles III's Coronation

By:

May 12 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

May 12 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Mike and Zara Tindall rang in King Charles III's coronation day in the only way they knew how — by partying until the early morning hours of Saturday, May 6.

The former rugby captain revealed he and his wife enjoyed too many cocktails just hours before Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation on Saturday, and had no regrets about it.

While making the hilarious revelation on Good Morning Britain on Friday, May 12, Mike explained the couple was joined by several of their royal family members, including Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.

After a royal dinner at Mayfair club Oswald, the couple partied at private members venue The Arts Club until 2 am, when they were seen walking in the street looking for a taxi home.

"It was quite nice to have a little date night," he recalled of their night out sans their kids. "You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together."

He continued: "So it was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat and it was it was quite nice. So I definitely don't regret that."

When asked if there were concerns about the historical day that followed their wild night out, Mike replied: "Never worry about what's tomorrow. Enjoy the moment and then you can deal with the next day later."

Broadcaster Kate Garraway then mentioned his now-viral dance moves during the performances at the coronation, telling Mike, "You stole the show from Lionel Richie."

In footage of the couple, Mike waved his flag around while dancing alongside his wife, whom he wed in December 2010.

“It’s very difficult when you’re on a raised platform that’s under a lot of lights, I felt I didn’t really put my best foot forward in terms of [my dancing],” the 44-year-old quipped. “If you started doing interesting dance maneuvers on that platform next to the King, I’m not entirely sure it would have gone down that well!”

He added: “As Hitch once said in the [Will Smith] movie, ‘You’ve got to stay in your safe zone’ and my flag waving, I tried to do the best flag waving out there.”

His moves were well received by fans, with many dubbing him a legend. One admirer tweeted: "Wouldn't you love to hang out with Mike Tindall?" while another added: "I wish there was a red button option to just watch Mike Tindall living his best life."

A third commented: "Mike Tindall is a total ledge #CoronationConcert that is couple goals right there."

Us Weekly reported on Mike's television appearance.

