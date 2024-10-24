Mike Tindall Gives 'Zero F-----' About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Friend Claims: 'It's Very Annoying for Him'

In Harry & Meghan, the Suits star became emotional when discussing her controversial decision to step down from her senior-level role.

"We landed in Canada and one of our security guards who had been with H for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying," Meghan said in the tell-all project.

"I was like: 'I tried so hard,' and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did,'" she shared. "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"