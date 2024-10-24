Mike Tindall Gives 'Zero F-----' About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Friend Claims: 'It's Very Annoying for Him'
Mike Tindall has been a member of the royal family since 2011, but close friend and podcast co-host James Haskell revealed the rugby star isn't interested in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's drama.
Tindall was in hot water after he joked about pretending to hit Harry at a Rugby World Cup party in 2003 during a live event.
At the time, Tindall said the "royal family wanted to fill him in for real."
Tindall's admission went viral on social media and gained a resurgence when Omid Scobie included it in a book.
"It did come back into public consciousness when that very odd bloke Omid Scobie started sticking up for Harry and Meghan, and loads of trolls went in on Tins, especially about him wanting to fill in a young, defenseless Harry," Haskell explained in The Good, the Bad & the Rugby — Unleashed. "All context, sarcasm and humor lost, when things are taken out of the zone they were meant to be in."
Although Scobie's depiction of events placed Tindall in a negative light, Haskell clarified that the dad-of-three wasn't fazed by it.
"To be fair to Tins he gives zero f---- about stuff like that, but it’s very annoying for him," the podcaster noted. "Royal fans can be mental. I think we all know that American royal fans are f------- nuts, especially Scobieites."
- Mike Tindall Defends the Royal Family Against Meghan Markle's Public Attacks: 'They Were Always Nice to Me'
- Prince George Shares Sweet Moment With Mike Tindall During Royal Christmas Walk — Watch
- Mike Tindall Takes No Prisoners as 'Sussex Cheerleader' Omid Scobie's Fans Branded 'F—--- Nuts' in Ex-Rugby Player's New Book
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While promoting his book, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, alongside Haskell and Alex Payne, Tindall threw a a subtle jab at the Duchess of Sussex. OK! previously reported Tindall raved about Zara Tindall's famous family after Meghan spent years depicting them as cold.
"Believe it or not, marrying into the royal family was pretty easy for me," Mike shared. "They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really."
"I expected big trays loaded with scones and exotic fruit tarts," he noted. "Instead, I got a couple of broken rich teas and what appeared to be a half-eaten malted milk – a leftover from a box of Family Circle biscuits."
In Harry & Meghan, the Suits star became emotional when discussing her controversial decision to step down from her senior-level role.
"We landed in Canada and one of our security guards who had been with H for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying," Meghan said in the tell-all project.
"I was like: 'I tried so hard,' and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did,'" she shared. "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"
Aside from struggling to adjust to royal life, Meghan reflected on her first time meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton in the Netflix series.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” the children's book author revealed. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan added.