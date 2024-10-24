Mike Tindall Reveals the Royal Family Is 'Nothing Like' 'Downton Abbey'

Mike Tindall is giving insight into what life is like with Zara Tindall and the royal family, making it clear that it is "nothing like Downton Abbey."

"Lunches were also relaxed, especially up in Scotland, where lunch would often be heading out into the open space of the Scottish Highlands for a picnic," the father-of-three told an outlet when explaining how his in-laws are in private.

"There's a great picture of my daughter Mia sitting with the Duke of Edinburgh that captures exactly what those afternoons were like: members of a very close family who loved each other dearly spending precious time together," he noted.