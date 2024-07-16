OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Mike Tindall
OK LogoROYALS

Mike Tindall Reveals His True Feelings Toward Prince Harry With One-Word Remark

mike tindall reveals true feelings prince harry one word remark
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 16 2024, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Since Mike Tindall has been a member of the royal family since 2011, the rugby star was seemingly disappointed by Prince Harry's "Megxit" scandal.

Article continues below advertisement
mike tindall reveals true feelings prince harry one word remark
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

In 2022, Harry and Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, where Tindall appeared to ignore them.

According to an outlet, Tindall was seen calling the Duke of Sussex a "b------."

Article continues below advertisement
mike tindall reveals true feelings prince harry one word remark
Source: MEGA

Mike Tindall is close to Prince William.

Article continues below advertisement

Tindall isn't the only royal on the outs with Harry, as the veteran hasn't been photographed in the same room as Prince William since King Charles' coronation. OK! previously reported Sarah Hewson discussed how their bond could be forever broken.

"It’s sad. Mistakes have been made along the way on both sides," Hewson told an outlet. "But as long as there’s … no trust, that’s the fundamental issue here, that those conversations they have are going to end up on a breakfast show or a documentary or on the pages of a book, those conversations just can’t happen."

The royal commentator branded their feud a "very sorry mess."

Article continues below advertisement
mike tindall reveals true feelings prince harry one word remark
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry shared royal family secrets in 'Spare.'

Article continues below advertisement

Currently, the royal family is experiencing a reduced number of senior members as Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer, but Hilary Fordwich claimed William won't allow the Duke of Sussex to step in.

"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Fordwich explained.

Article continues below advertisement
mike tindall reveals true feelings prince harry one word remark
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is based in California.

MORE ON:
Mike Tindall
Article continues below advertisement

In Spare, Harry painted the Prince of Wales as ill-tempered and revealed royal secrets.

"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."

Article continues below advertisement

Although William hasn't commented on their dynamic, many royal watchers believe the two aren't on speaking terms.

"Prince William is not as forgiving as King Charles and takes a much more hard-line approach to Prince Harry," Helena Chard stated.

"He views his brother's behavior as unforgivable," she continued. "Prince William is adamant that he will protect his family and the monarchy from further upset. Prince Harry has crossed the trust line. For the purpose of damage limitation and to prevent betrayal and trauma, he has cut communication with Prince Harry."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Harry left the U.K. toward the end of Elizabeth's reign, and his move brought negative attention to The Crown.

"Prince Harry also caused unforgivable amounts of upset to the much loved and respected late Queen Elizabeth II," Chard said. "This factor alone is enough for Prince William to freeze Prince Harry out."

"If Prince Harry hopes to have a relationship/working relationship with the royal family, then he needs to get his skates on as time is creeping on," the commentator added. "He will find himself more and more irrelevant to the future of the royal family."

Daily Express reported on Tindall's comment.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.