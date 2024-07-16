Mike Tindall Reveals His True Feelings Toward Prince Harry With One-Word Remark
Since Mike Tindall has been a member of the royal family since 2011, the rugby star was seemingly disappointed by Prince Harry's "Megxit" scandal.
In 2022, Harry and Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, where Tindall appeared to ignore them.
According to an outlet, Tindall was seen calling the Duke of Sussex a "b------."
Tindall isn't the only royal on the outs with Harry, as the veteran hasn't been photographed in the same room as Prince William since King Charles' coronation. OK! previously reported Sarah Hewson discussed how their bond could be forever broken.
"It’s sad. Mistakes have been made along the way on both sides," Hewson told an outlet. "But as long as there’s … no trust, that’s the fundamental issue here, that those conversations they have are going to end up on a breakfast show or a documentary or on the pages of a book, those conversations just can’t happen."
The royal commentator branded their feud a "very sorry mess."
Currently, the royal family is experiencing a reduced number of senior members as Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer, but Hilary Fordwich claimed William won't allow the Duke of Sussex to step in.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Fordwich explained.
In Spare, Harry painted the Prince of Wales as ill-tempered and revealed royal secrets.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."
Although William hasn't commented on their dynamic, many royal watchers believe the two aren't on speaking terms.
"Prince William is not as forgiving as King Charles and takes a much more hard-line approach to Prince Harry," Helena Chard stated.
"He views his brother's behavior as unforgivable," she continued. "Prince William is adamant that he will protect his family and the monarchy from further upset. Prince Harry has crossed the trust line. For the purpose of damage limitation and to prevent betrayal and trauma, he has cut communication with Prince Harry."
Harry left the U.K. toward the end of Elizabeth's reign, and his move brought negative attention to The Crown.
"Prince Harry also caused unforgivable amounts of upset to the much loved and respected late Queen Elizabeth II," Chard said. "This factor alone is enough for Prince William to freeze Prince Harry out."
"If Prince Harry hopes to have a relationship/working relationship with the royal family, then he needs to get his skates on as time is creeping on," the commentator added. "He will find himself more and more irrelevant to the future of the royal family."
Daily Express reported on Tindall's comment.