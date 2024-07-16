Tindall isn't the only royal on the outs with Harry, as the veteran hasn't been photographed in the same room as Prince William since King Charles' coronation. OK! previously reported Sarah Hewson discussed how their bond could be forever broken.

"It’s sad. Mistakes have been made along the way on both sides," Hewson told an outlet. "But as long as there’s … no trust, that’s the fundamental issue here, that those conversations they have are going to end up on a breakfast show or a documentary or on the pages of a book, those conversations just can’t happen."

The royal commentator branded their feud a "very sorry mess."