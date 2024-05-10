Prince William Lives 'as If Harry No Longer Exists' After Years of Tension
Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship changed when the Duke of Sussex left the royal fold in 2020, and one expert believes the Prince of Wales disowned his brother.
"Harry's visit to the U.K. has done nothing to repair royal relations – Harry has been very publicly snubbed by his father and brother,'' Tom Quinn told an outlet. "Despite being stricken with cancer King Charles says he is too busy to see his son; Harry's brother doesn't even bother to issue an excuse."
"He says nothing. It is as if Harry no longer exists," he added. "There's been no obvious criticism from either side, but the silence from William is deafening."
In Spare, Harry painted the future king as ill-tempered and threw several jabs at his marriage to Kate Middleton in an episode of Harry & Meghan.
Aside from his rivalry with William, Harry wasn't able to see Charles while in the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games on Wednesday, May 8. OK! previously reported biographer Katie Nicholl claimed the famous redhead intended on visiting his dad.
"He hasn't got many other plans," Nicholl told an outlet. "He was, of course, hoping to see his family. Possibly that's why the trip was three days... but as we now know, there will be no family meetings."
"I think certainly the fact that time hasn't been made over these three days for father and son to have some sort of meeting — when you consider their last meeting was just about 30 or 40 minutes when Harry flew all the way from California to see his father — certainly fuels that narrative of a rift," she noted.
- King Charles Sent Prince Harry 'a Clear Message' the Duke Is 'Not Welcome' in the U.K.
- The Royal 'Self-Destruct Button': Prince Harry on a One-Way Track to 'Isolation' Within the Monarchy
- Too 'Destructive' for Royalty: If Left to Roam Free Prince Harry Would 'Bring a Fault Line' to Crown When Prince William Wears It
After moving to California, Harry's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are growing up outside of the royal fold and without the Windsors, which is why their grandfather hasn't spent a significant amount of time with them.
"He very much wants to be close to his son again and to see more of his grandchildren, who he's barely seen since they were born," Nicholl said of the King's wishes.
"There is a sense of surprise that he hasn't made time to see his son," the biographer shared of Charles' calendar being full.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Ultimately, Harry's tell-alls impacted his ability to partake in family gatherings.
"Clearly, there are still some pretty major trust issues and concerns on Charles' part that any private meetings or conversations that he has with his son may not stay private for long," she said. "I think Harry's going to have to work really quite hard to repair some of that trust before he's going to get a sort of privileged audience with his father."
"There is just a feeling of disappointment, certainly on Harry's part, and genuine sadness that he hasn't got to see his father," she noted.
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.