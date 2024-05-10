Prince William Lives 'as If Harry No Longer Exists' After Years of Tension

"Harry's visit to the U.K. has done nothing to repair royal relations – Harry has been very publicly snubbed by his father and brother,'' Tom Quinn told an outlet. "Despite being stricken with cancer King Charles says he is too busy to see his son; Harry's brother doesn't even bother to issue an excuse."

"He says nothing. It is as if Harry no longer exists," he added. "There's been no obvious criticism from either side, but the silence from William is deafening."

In Spare, Harry painted the future king as ill-tempered and threw several jabs at his marriage to Kate Middleton in an episode of Harry & Meghan.