Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Panicked as New Documentary Threatens Their American Rebrand
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's past will be the focus of a new German documentary, but the upcoming project has the potential to threaten their lifestyle in America. Ulrike Grunewald interviewed members of the Sussexes' community in Montecito, Calif., in an attempt to expose the truth.
"Los Angeles-based produce Melanie Hillmann grilled me for two hours on my Riven Rock neighbors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, under director Ulrike Grunewaldm," former royal editor Richard Mineards wrote in an article.
Despite the Sussexes releasing several tell-all projects, they had control over what was made public.
"There are many things that both of them, especially Meghan, don’t necessarily want in the public domain," an insider told an outlet.
Although Harry's party years were well-documented, Meghan's personal life and details about her previous marriage haven't received comparable attention.
"It’s no secret that they both led colorful lives before they met each other, and while Harry has spoken about a lot of mistakes in his book, there are still things about Meghan we don’t know," the insider continued.
According to the source, Harry & Meghan "brushed over" details about Meghan, but there could be people from the Duchess of Sussex's inner circle "willing to speak out."
The Suits star's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, hasn't discussed their split, but the insider hinted at the producer being a potential interview for Grunewald.
"Her first marriage didn’t end well and her ex-husband is yet to speak out – but who knows, for the right amount of money, he may have his say," the source noted.
- Prince Harry Struggles With 'Hiding Some of His Anxiety' — But Meghan Markle 'Calms Him Down' During Public Engagements
- 'It Seemed Odd': Prince Harry and King Charles' Relationship 'Further Deteriorated' After Failed Meeting
- Prince William's New Military Role Is the 'Nail in the Coffin' for Prince Harry's Royal Career
As the unscripted series' release continues to loom, the Sussexes are focused on their Archwell initiatives. OK! previously reported American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield noticed the difference in the couple's approach to engagements while in Nigeria.
"I do think that Meghan is the skilled, trained actress, and Prince Harry has a bit of a problem hiding some of his anxiety sometimes," Schofield told GB News. "Meghan being by his side certainly calms him down and helps him out throughout that process."
"I mean, I understand that their objective is to court Nigeria for a future Invictus Games," the podcaster added. "I think that they probably did a great job doing that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Their time in Nigeria brought attention to their foundation and what they've been focused on after leaving the royal fold.
"This was great PR for them because if you just Google Meghan Markle today, 90 percent of the headlines are about how glamorous her wardrobe was, how beautiful she was," the podcaster explained.
"I lost count of how many times I saw the word 'glam,' and obviously they wanted positive press out of this and they wanted people to start saying some nicer things about them," she noted.
Mineards' article appeared in Montecito Magazine.
Sources spoke to OK! U.K.