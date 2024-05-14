Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Panicked as New Documentary Threatens Their American Rebrand

"Los Angeles-based produce Melanie Hillmann grilled me for two hours on my Riven Rock neighbors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, under director Ulrike Grunewaldm," former royal editor Richard Mineards wrote in an article.

Despite the Sussexes releasing several tell-all projects, they had control over what was made public.

"There are many things that both of them, especially Meghan, don’t necessarily want in the public domain," an insider told an outlet.