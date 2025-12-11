or
Mila Kunis' 'Tonight Show' Appearance Dragged as Ashton Kutcher's Past Ties to Sean 'Diddy' Combs Resurface: 'Did We Forget?'

composite photo of mila kunis and ashton kutcher with sean 'diddy' combs
Source: mega; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Youtube

The actress stopped by 'The Tonight Show' to promote the latest 'Knives Out' movie.

Dec. 11 2025, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Mila Kunis is trying to move on after enduring a bit of a scandal — but the internet doesn't forget.

The actress, 42, has kept a lower profile over the past year or so as her husband, Ashton Kutcher, 47, faced scrutiny for his connection to disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who's currently in jail.

Despite the situation, the mom-of-two stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 8, to promote her role in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Social Media Reacts to Mila Kunis' 'Tonight Show' Interview

image of Mila Kunis appeared on the Monday, December 8, episode of 'The Tonight Show.'
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Youtube

Mila Kunis appeared on the Monday, December 8, episode of 'The Tonight Show.'

The Bad Moms star chatted with host Jimmy Fallon, 51, about their family's holiday decorations and revealed what she got Kutcher for Christmas.

But some on social media were not charmed by her interview — bringing up Kutcher's past friendship with Combs, 56, as well as the couple's support of their That '70s Show costar and convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

The spouses were widely criticized for writing letters of support for Masterson, 49, ahead of his 2023 sentencing.

"Yikes. Did we forget they wrote a letter for a rapist to get him out of jail?" one person wrote.

'Her Husband Was Really Close With Diddy'

image of Social media users haven't forgotten Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's connections to convicted criminals.
Source: mega

Social media users haven't forgotten Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's connections to convicted criminals.

Another person asked, "Has she written any more references for rapists?" while a third added, "People forget she’s life long friends with and character-defended a convicted serial predator."

A fourth wrote, "Her husband was really close with Diddy. I don't mean just knowing or meeting Diddy, I mean out socializing and private partying with him."

Where Ashton Kutcher Stands With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Today

image of Ashton Kutcher revealed in 2019 that he has 'a lot' he 'can't tell' about the rapper's notorious parties.
Source: mega

Ashton Kutcher revealed in 2019 that he has 'a lot' he 'can't tell' about the rapper's notorious parties.

The actor and Combs initially became tight after meeting on Kutcher's show Punk'd in the early 2000s.

Kutcher said in a 2006 interview, "When I was hanging out with Sean, people couldn't comprehend why this Iowa farm lad was associating with this hip-hop tycoon from New York."

During a 2019 appearance on Hot Ones, the dad-of-two suspiciously spilled of the mogul's infamous parties, "I’ve got a lot I can’t tell."

It's been reported that Kutcher has distanced himself from Combs since the sexual assault allegations against the rapper came to light.

Do Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Still Talk to Danny Masterson?

image of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher allegedly don't speak to Danny Masterson anymore.
Source: mega

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher allegedly don't speak to Danny Masterson anymore.

The No String Attached star and his wife allegedly haven't been in contact with Masterson, either.

As OK! reported earlier this year, the couple has yet to visit him in prison, where he is expected to serve 30 years for raping two women.

A source revealed, "It’s like they’ve washed their hands of him. They don’t send letters or care packages."

