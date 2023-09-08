Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Defended 'Honest Friend' Danny Masterson After Hearing Rape Victims' Testimonies — Read Their Letters
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis came to Danny Masterson's defense before he was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison on two rape charges.
The stars, who have known the actor since That '70s Show premiered in the late '90s, were just two of the people who pleaded for leniency with the judge.
Kutcher described Masterson as his "role model" and "friend," insisting he's "been nothing but a positive influence on me."
"He's an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being. Over [our] 25 year relationship I don't ever recall him lying to me," the dad-of-two said. "He's taught me about being direct and confronting issues in life and relationships head-on, resolving them, and moving forward. Danny is a person that is consistently there for you when you need him."
The Hollywood hunk explained he believes his costar's good influence is one of the reasons he never got caught up in "the typical Hollywood life of drugs," as Masterson suggested he steer clear of drug users to avoid trouble.
Kutcher went on to claim that the Scientologist "set an extraordinary standard around how you treat other people," sharing how he once witnessed him step in front of "a belligerent man" who was "berating his girlfriend."
The movie star also shared stories about their travels together, which often included their young kids.
"While I'm aware that the judgement has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing," concluded Kutcher. "I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would be a tertiary injustice in and of itself."
Kunis also sung Masterson's praises, calling him her "dear friend" and an "outstanding older brother figure to me."
The brunette beauty started off her letter similar to that of her husband, recalling how Masterson helped her stay away from the dangerous partying scene.
She then went on to call him an "extraordinary" husband and father.
"Witnessing his interactions with his daughter has been heartwarming and enlightening. He prioritizes his family, education, and happiness above all else, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to being a loving and responsible parent," she gushed. "As a father, he leads by example, instilling in her values that reflect integrity, compassion, and respect for others."
The mother-of-two added that "he demonstrates grace and empathy in every situation."
"Danny Masterson's warmth, humor, and positive outlook on life have been a driving force in shaping my character and the way I approach life's challenges," Kunis wrote, noting she can "wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson's exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him."
Tony Ortega of The Underground Bunker published the letters.