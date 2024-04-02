Ashton Kutcher Admitted 'There's a Lot I Can't Tell' About Friendship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Prior to Producer's Trafficking Investigation
Does Ashton Kutcher know something?
In the wake of Sean "Diddy" Combs' trafficking accusations and house raids, old interviews about the rapper have resurfaced online, and one involving the That '70s Show alum has raised eyebrows.
In 2019, the dad-of-two, 46, was on an episode of Hot Ones when his friendship with the mogul, 54, was brought up.
"I’ve got a lot I can’t tell," Kutcher confessed before taking a pause. "I can’t tell that one either."
The stars became friends when they were both starring on MTV shows, as while the Hollywood hunk hosted Punk'd, Combs ran Making the Band.
It's unclear if the two are still pals, but an insider told a news outlet Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis are worried he could be subpoenaed. Whether he is or not, the source noted, "There is no way in h--- Ashton or Mila will be showing any sort of public support for Diddy right now."
The couple recently came under fire after it was revealed that they wrote character letters for costar Danny Masterson, who is currently in prison on rape charges.
After the backlash, they issued an apology and stated they "support victims."
"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," the couple explained. "They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."
- Reese Witherspoon Jokes Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Kids Are Still 'Cute' After 'Awkward' Viral Red Carpet Photos
- Trent Reznor Disses Ashton Kutcher, Calls The Actor An 'A**hole'
- Donald Trump Accuses Other Countries of 'Emptying Their Jails' Into the U.S., Says He'll Do the 'Same Thing If He's Dictator or President'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, two of Combs' homes were raided last month, as he's been accused of sexual assault and human trafficking. The star denied the allegations, with his lawyer putting out a statement.
"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities," said attorney Aaron Dyer. "Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."
"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," Dyer continued.
"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations," he said. "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."
Daily Mail reported on the couple's fears over Kutcher potentially being subpoenaed.