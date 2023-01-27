Ashton Kutcher Says Playing Opposite Wife Mila Kunis In 'That '90s Show' Was 'The Strangest Feeling I've Ever Had'

The pair, who didn't start dating until after That '70s Show wrapped, were looking forward to being on set together again.

"They were just very excited to return to a place that was so special for them," creator and showrunner Gregg Mettler said.

Additionally, it didn't sound like it was hard for The Ranch alum to get back into character. "I guess Ashton had kept all the old Kelso wardrobe," Gregg told BuzzFeed. "He was texting me pictures of him in Kelso's old winter jacket. Then Ashton was sending me videos of him playfully annoying Mila by running around their house going, 'Damn, Jackie.'"