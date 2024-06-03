Miley Cyrus Admits 'Sobriety Is a Big Part of' Maintaining Her 'Clean' Lifestyle: 'I Am Proud of Myself'

After performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards in the beginning of February, the internet freaked out over Cyrus' snatched body and confident persona — causing the world to want to know the secret behind her fit physique and embracing the attitude and spunk she's had since becoming a child star with Disney many years ago.

"My lifestyle is extremely clean. Sobriety is a big part of it," the Hannah Montana actress revealed after previously being open about her use of drugs and likeness for drinking during her Bangerz era in the 2010s.