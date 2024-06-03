Miley Cyrus Admits 'Sobriety Is a Big Part of' Maintaining Her 'Clean' Lifestyle: 'I Am Proud of Myself'
Miley Cyrus seems to finally be receiving the recognition she deserves!
The "Flowers" singer opened up about winning her first-ever Grammy award earlier this year and provided a glimpse inside her new and improved lifestyle during a cover story interview for W Magazine's Volume 3, The Pop Issue, published Monday, June 3.
After performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards in the beginning of February, the internet freaked out over Cyrus' snatched body and confident persona — causing the world to want to know the secret behind her fit physique and embracing the attitude and spunk she's had since becoming a child star with Disney many years ago.
"My lifestyle is extremely clean. Sobriety is a big part of it," the Hannah Montana actress revealed after previously being open about her use of drugs and likeness for drinking during her Bangerz era in the 2010s.
Aside from staying away from alcohol and illicit substances, Cyrus also has her impressive workout routine to thank for her drool-worthy body and hypnotizing stage presence.
Not only is the 31-year-old dedicated when it comes to exercising, but she does so in heels!
"My mantra is, like any athlete, 'Practice how you perform.' So that’s why I practice in my heels," she spilled during her interview.
"The gym looks really tough, but then I’ve got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn Monroe," Cyrus explained of her shocking fitness shoe choice.
Cyrus comedically continued: "I train in heels, mostly. I’m interested in feminizing the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly."
Her hard work has paid off, as the "Party in the U.S.A." singer's unforgettable performance at the Grammys has more than 33 million views on YouTube.
"I wrote on this dream board that I wanted to show up to the Grammys with a childlike confidence, like when a kid isn’t scared to just dive into the deep end or do a backflip because they don’t know what’s on the other side," Cyrus reflected on what inspired her attention-grabbing dance moves and awe-inspiring performance of her Grammy-winning song "Flowers."
"My 12-year-old self got to come out and play, while my 31-year-old self was in Bob Mackie with big hair," she quipped.
Cyrus recently reminded fans of her younger self during an appearance on Netflix's show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, where she debuted her freshly styled brunette hairdo, complete with face-framing layers and a middle part.
The hairstyle made some of her supporters nostalgic, as it resembled a more mature version of the hair she had as a child star on Disney Channel back in the day.