Miley Cyrus Brings Mom Tish to 2025 Grammys Amid Singer's Ongoing Drama With Estranged Dad Billy Ray
Though Billy Ray Cyrus' family drama continues to heat up, estranged daughter Miley Cyrus made it clear she's still as close as ever with her mom, Tish Cyrus.
On Sunday, February 2, the "Flowers" crooner brought her mother to the 2025 Grammys, where the singer won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her and Beyoncé's "II Most Wanted" duet.
Miley's boyfriend, Maxx Morando, also tagged along, but neither Maxx nor Tish walked the red carpet with the Grammy winner, who stunned in a black cut-out dress.
As OK! reported, Miley and Billy Ray appeared to have a falling out after Tish and the "Achy Breaky Heart" vocalist divorced in 2022.
In fact, at the 2024 Grammys, Miley made their strained relationship obvious when she refrained from thanking her dad while accepting the win for Record of the Year.
"This award is amazing," she gushed while giving a shout-out to "my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look."
"Thank you all so much!" the singer-actress concluded. "I don’t think I forgot anyone — but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"
Their issues resurfaced after the patriarch put on a messy and concerning performance at an event for Donald Trump's inauguration last month, as Miley's brother Trace Cyrus reacted to the headline-making concert by uploading an emotional message that encouraged their dad to get help.
"The man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you," Trace said. "You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away."
"You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws [sic] funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now. As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad," Trace continued, noting he's been in a great headspace since getting sober.
Though the Black Mirror actress wasn't named in the post, an insider claimed she gave Trace her seal of approval to post the shocking message.
Not long after, Billy Ray shared a social media message of his own and vaguely touched on the situation.
"Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother," he expressed. "Let this moment be the start of healing for us all. ‘The past does not equal the future.’ Amen."