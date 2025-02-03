Miley Cyrus Brings Mom Tish to 2025 Grammys Amid Singer's Ongoing Drama With Estranged Dad Billy Ray

Their issues resurfaced after the patriarch put on a messy and concerning performance at an event for Donald Trump's inauguration last month, as Miley's brother Trace Cyrus reacted to the headline-making concert by uploading an emotional message that encouraged their dad to get help.

"The man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you," Trace said. "You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away."