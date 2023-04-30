Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Cyrus Engaged to 'Prison Break' Actor Dominic Purcell
Get ready for a Cyrus family wedding!
On Saturday, April 29, Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, announced her engagement to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell via Instagram. The adorable post of the bride and groom to-be showed Tish posing alongside Dominic with his arm around her as she showed off her brand-new diamond ring.
The mom-of-five wore a white crop top, some light wash jeans and accessorized with gold jewelry, meanwhile the British-Australian actor sported a white T-shirt and a burgundy hat.
"A thousand times…. YES ❤️@dominicpurcell," the blonde beauty captioned the upload.
Friends and fans took to Tish’s comments section to congratulate her on this momentous event.
"I can’t wait to get drunk on expensive champagne at your wedding. Happy engagement you two 🥰🥰," one friend penned, while another said, "Our family is so Happy for you both. We can’t wait to celebrate your love for one another soon. ❤️❤️❤️"
"He better hold onto you for the rest of your lives or smilers will come for his neck🔫 JKJK i love you MT!! you deserve a happy ending and i’m happy you found it ❤️," another person wrote, while another joked, "Mommy Cyrus, can i be the bridesmaid?"
Tish, 55, and Dominic, 53, made their relationship Instagram official in November 2022. Since then, the famous mother has not been shy about sharing her romance online.
On April 4, Tish posted a picture of the couple snuggled up together on the couch. "Let’s Stay Like This Forever …….. ❤️," she penned alongside the snap.
In response Tish’s oldest daughter, Brandi Cyrus, gushed: "CUTIES."
Back in February, an inside source spilled details about the pair’s budding romance.
"Things couldn’t be going better for Tish and Dominic," the source told Us Weekly at the time. "[Tish] truly feels like she found her soulmate."
Tish’s relationship with the father-of-four came shortly after her ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, announced his engagement to Australian singer Firerose.
The country artist, 61, and Firerose, who is in her mid-twenties, did not have a traditional proposal.
"Billy looked at me and said, 'Do you, do you wanna marry me?'" she recounted to People. "He said, 'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.'"
