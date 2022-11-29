Tish Cyrus Debuts New Man Dominic Purcell After Ex Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement

Eventually when Billy Ray was able to move on from his divorce with Tish — it was the third time that the exes filed for divorce — he recalled asking Firerose to be more than friends, and the rest was history.

"When we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist," Billy Ray said of how they fell in love. "Again, we're musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life."

Billy Ray proposed to Firerose in August, saying: "'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever,'" as the bride-to-be recalled.