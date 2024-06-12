Miley Cyrus Disses Dad Billy Ray as She Says Her Mom Is Her 'Hero' Amid Family Tension
Miley Cyrus got candid about her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as rumors run rampant that they are not on great terms at the moment.
In the latest episode of David Letterman's new series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the pop star, 31, dissed her dad when she was asked if he is her personal hero.
"I mean, honestly, my mom is my hero," Miley, whose family has been divided in recent years after Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, said.
However, she said she still has "a lot of love" for Billy Ray, 62, adding that her parents both contributed to her success today and they "can't be weighed on the same scale."
Miley said she inherited her father's "perspective and reality on life," but Tish, who was adopted as a baby and had a happy childhood, was the one to raise her.
"My dad had a really rough childhood, and my childhood — I mean, we can go and talk about the hard times or the struggles… but I had food, I had love, I grew up in a beautiful big house, and my dad didn’t have that," she confessed.
"Without my dad, I know… who I am as a person wouldn’t exist," she gushed of the country star, who played her father in the Disney series Hannah Montana. "Because my dad as a creative and like, as an artist, and the way his brain works has always made me feel safer in my own mind."
"He also has a relationship and a foot on the ground to nature and to the real. And he always did, even when he was super famous," she added. "I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost like, given me this map — there is a map of what to do and what not to do — and he’s guided me on both."
But Miley did admit there's one negative trait about her dad that's been passed down to her.
"I also inherited the narcissism from my father," she said with a laugh.
"I don’t know anything about my own siblings except for the part that I was doing... I was moving to L.A., and that’s all I really knew," she said of heading to the West Coast to start her career on Hannah Montana.
As OK! previously reported, the Cyrus family has been ripped apart as of late as Tish married Dominic Purcell but Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus didn't go to the nuptials.
It was later revealed that Noah, 24, had a fling with Purcell before Tish did. "Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama," a source said.
The storm might be over though, as Tish gave a sweet shout-out to Noah after months of rumored tension between the two.
Tish took to Instagram to celebrate Noah's milestone modeling moment after the 24-year-old was announced as the latest client to sign with IMG Models, which is one of the world's top modeling agencies.
"Girl is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥congrats @noahcyrus @imgmodels ❤️," the 57-year-old captioned a post showcasing WWD's feature revealing the "July" singer's new contract.