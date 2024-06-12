Miley Cyrus Disses Dad Billy Ray as She Says Her Mom Is Her 'Hero' Amid Family Tension

"Without my dad, I know… who I am as a person wouldn’t exist," she gushed of the country star, who played her father in the Disney series Hannah Montana. "Because my dad as a creative and like, as an artist, and the way his brain works has always made me feel safer in my own mind."

"He also has a relationship and a foot on the ground to nature and to the real. And he always did, even when he was super famous," she added. "I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost like, given me this map — there is a map of what to do and what not to do — and he’s guided me on both."