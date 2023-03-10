Did Miley Cyrus Expose Liam Hemsworth Cheating On Her In New Song 'Muddy Feet'? Inside The Telling Lyrics

Just when fans thought "Flowers" was Miley Cyrus' most iconic hit yet, "Muddy Feet" swooped in to leave their jaws on the floor.

The release of the 30-year-old's album Endless Summer Vacation on Friday, March 10, has social media users reminiscing on the 2010s when Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's romance was the face of undeniable love.