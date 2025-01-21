'Men Are Trash!': Brandi and Tish Cyrus Make Shocking Comments as Fans Believe They're Shading Miley's Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth
Brandi and Tish Cyrus recently slammed men on their “Sorry We’re Cyrus” podcast — and fans think their comments may be related to Miley’s ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.
"Men are trash,” Brandi said when the topic of her new boyfriend (who happens to be Australian like Liam) came up. “The majority of them are absolute garbage. But there's a couple of good ones out there, I guess. I think I found one, so I love that for me." Tish claimed she has “high hopes” for Brandi’s new boyfriend, adding that she’s “so happy” for her.
The conversation took a turn, with the “We Can’t Stop” singer’s mom focusing in on Australian men.
"You know what, he's Australian,” Tish said. “I’m not gonna rag on American men, but Australian men are just different.” Miley’s sister piped in to claim “not all” of Australian men are “different,” a sentiment Tish agreed with. The pair then laughed and moved on to talking about another item. While this wasn’t a direct dig at Liam, some fans assumed that’s what the mother-daughter duo were implying.
Miley and Liam had an on-again, off-again relationship for ten years prior to getting married in December 2018. They ended up splitting up in August 2019, and were divorced by January 2020.
In 2023, Miley opened up about the moment she realized her marriage to Liam was over during a TikTok interview.
“I had decided it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship,” she shared about the 2019 Glastonbury performance.
Referencing their Malibu home being destroyed in 2018 — and their marriage happening quickly after — the “Flowers” hitmaker noted their “commitment to being married” came from a “place of love first,” but also a “place of trauma,” as they were “just trying to rebuild as quickly” as they could.
Miley echoed similar sentiments on The Howard Stern Show in 2020, telling Stern, “We were together since 16. Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged — I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu… I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”
In that interview, Miley also discussed the reason the couple separated, sharing there was “too much conflict.” “I don’t get off on drama or fighting,” she added.