'Men Are Trash!': Brandi and Tish Cyrus Make Shocking Comments as Fans Believe They're Shading Miley's Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley and Liam had an on-again, off-again relationship for ten years prior to getting married in December 2018. They ended up splitting up in August 2019, and were divorced by January 2020.

In 2023, Miley opened up about the moment she realized her marriage to Liam was over during a TikTok interview.

“I had decided it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship,” she shared about the 2019 Glastonbury performance.

Referencing their Malibu home being destroyed in 2018 — and their marriage happening quickly after — the “Flowers” hitmaker noted their “commitment to being married” came from a “place of love first,” but also a “place of trauma,” as they were “just trying to rebuild as quickly” as they could.