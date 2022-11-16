Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Confirms Engagement To Much-Younger Fiancée Firerose: 'She's The Real Deal'
Billy Ray Cyrus is going to be a husband again!
The "Achy Breaky Heart" musician confirmed he's an engaged man in a recent interview, where he gushed over his fiancée, a 34-year-old singer who goes by the name Firerose, and their blossoming romance.
"She's the real deal," he told a news outlet after first meeting his soon-to-be wife on the set of Hannah Montana, in which he starred alongside his daughter Miley Cyrus, 29, from 2006-2011.
Crediting his late German Shepherd Tex for being the matchmaker, Cyrus revealed he and Firerose met 12 years ago when he went to enjoy mother nature on the set of the Disney series along with his furry friend.
"I loved doing that show," Cyrus shared. "There's a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee. Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he'd take care of his business and we'd stretch and I'd think how much I missed Tennessee. On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don't know, recognition. I was like, 'This girl's a star.'"
Though he had no idea who Firerose was, she told the publication that she was well aware of the famous crooner.
"Growing up in Australia, my love of music was predominant over everything. I've known his music since forever," the blonde beauty explained, prompting her fiancé to joke, "'Since forever.'"
"That's how long I've been around," he quipped, before continuing on with their love story.
Cyrus recalled Firerose going over to him to say hi to Tex: "She told me she'd had an audition and I said, 'Well, I'm sure you got the job.'"
Firerose admitted she didn't remember what role she audtioned for, but she didn't get the job in the end.
However, Cyrus had an idea that day, offering to introduce Firerose to the casting agents, producers and writers on set of Hannah Montana. "And I actually said to her, 'Don't ever take a strange man up on this offer, but, in this case, Tex will testify that you will be totally safe. I'm going to introduce you to a producer and you can kind of make yourself at home and watch us rehearse and you know, maybe it might lead to a role or just another contact at Disney,'" Cyrus remembered telling the then-aspiring teen.
He ended up taking Firerose back to the studio where she met "a lot of the cast and met the producers, writers. And, in some ways, well, in a lot of ways, we became friends."
Cyrus and Firerose stayed in contact ever since that first interaction. "Our friendship was so solid over the years," she said, adding that she asked Cyrus to hear some of her music. And as the pandemic took a toll on the world, the now-couple became songwriting partners.
"She plays all of her own instruments and writes her own songs," Cyrus praised. "We began sharing music, and it just evolved."
Their friendship only intensified over the years, as Firerose explained, "Billy confided in me a lot of what was going on in his life," hinting at his marital strife with ex-wife Tish Cyrus. "I was just the best friend I could possibly be, supporting him."
Cyrus admitted that it "took a lot of prayer" for him to move on from his divorce — it was the third time that the exes filed for divorce — but eventually, he asked Firerose if they could be more than friends.
Noting that the pandemic was a major wake up call for him — "All of the sudden, the life that I've always known as a touring artist didn't exist anymore. A moment of so much change," he said of life during that time — Cyrus credited Firerose for being "such a light of positivity, such a best friend."
"And then when we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist," he gushed. "Again, we're musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life."
Cyrus proposed to Firerose sans a ring in August after she moved into his Franklin, Tenn., farm, where his late mother, Ruth Ann Casto, then ailing, also resided.
Remembering the special moment, Firerose said, "Billy looked at me and said, 'Do you, do you wanna marry me?' And I was just like, 'Of course I do. I love you.' He said, 'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.'"
Firerose later picked out a diamond and designed her own ring.