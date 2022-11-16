Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Confirms Engagement To Much-Younger Fiancée Firerose: 'She's The Real Deal'

Cyrus recalled Firerose going over to him to say hi to Tex: "She told me she'd had an audition and I said, 'Well, I'm sure you got the job.'"

Firerose admitted she didn't remember what role she audtioned for, but she didn't get the job in the end.

However, Cyrus had an idea that day, offering to introduce Firerose to the casting agents, producers and writers on set of Hannah Montana. "And I actually said to her, 'Don't ever take a strange man up on this offer, but, in this case, Tex will testify that you will be totally safe. I'm going to introduce you to a producer and you can kind of make yourself at home and watch us rehearse and you know, maybe it might lead to a role or just another contact at Disney,'" Cyrus remembered telling the then-aspiring teen.