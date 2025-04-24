Miley Cyrus Rocks Sultry Leather Ensemble During Photoshoot in New York City
Miley Cyrus went rocker chic during a glam photoshoot in the Big Apple.
The "Flowers" singer, 32, stunned in head-to-toe leather while shooting a Maybelline campaign in Long Island City on Wednesday, April 23.
The pop star donned an oversized leather moto jacket, paired with a tank top, mini skirt and tights. She accessorized the look with Alexander McQueen's Birdee Knee-High Boot, which retails for $4,990. Cyrus kept her hair natural and flowing in loose waves as she flaunted her stylish bangs.
During the shoot, she was seen climbing on tall scaffolding along the side of a New York City building and chilling on a rooftop with the jacket dangling off her shoulders.
The Grammy award-winning artist is gearing up for her new album, Something Beautiful, which drops on May 30. It will feature 13 songs, just like her 2023 project, Endless Summer Vacation.
She has released several singles from the upcoming LP already, including "Prelude," "Something Beautiful" and "End of the World."
In the "End of the World" music video, Cyrus shows off her sultry side, belting as she lays on the ground in a green sequin mini dress.
The upbeat lyrics include, "Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world/ The sky is falling, falling like a comet now/ I can see it coming down."
The album will be accompanied by a "pop opera" film, which the trailer describes as "a unique visual experience fueled by fantasy." In the sneak peek, the hitmaker struts in stilettos, tears up while sporting sparkly yellow eyeshadow and jams out on a set.
Meanwhile, Cyrus' rockstar dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, recently confirmed his relationship with model Elizabeth Hurley.
The new couple shared a joint Instagram photo on Sunday, April 20, to celebrate Easter, where the country star kissed his girl on the cheek on a farm.
A source reported that the duo connected when Elizabeth reached out to him as he suffered a divorce from his third wife, Firerose.
"There has always been a spark, but he reached out again last year when his short-lived third marriage ended," the insider told The Sun. "He has had a really hard time, but she has been there helping him turn things around."
Although she is cautious due to his past, the Austin Powers alum "insists he has turned a corner and is a changed man."
Elizabeth is even encouraging her man to mend his "fractured relationship" with Miley. The father-daughter duo is allegedly estranged due to his poor treatment of her mother, Tish, whom Billy Ray divorced in 2022.
Nonetheless, Miley is still grateful for the role he has played in her life and career.
"Without my dad, I know — I mean, not just literally I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair, I wouldn’t exist — but I would not, who I am as a person, it wouldn’t exist," she explained on David Letterman’s series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction in June 2024. "Because my dad, as a creative and as an artist in the way that his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we’re very similar in our ideas."
However, the "Wrecking Ball" singer claims she "inherited from him, more so than the way that [she] was raised."
"Really, my mom raised me," she declared.