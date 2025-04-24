Miley Cyrus Rocks Sultry Leather Ensemble During Photoshoot in New York City

Miley Cyrus sported an all-leather look ahead of her upcoming album release.

The "Flowers" singer, 32, stunned in head-to-toe leather while shooting a Maybelline campaign in Long Island City on Wednesday, April 23.

During the shoot, she was seen climbing on tall scaffolding along the side of a New York City building and chilling on a rooftop with the jacket dangling off her shoulders.

The pop star donned an oversized leather moto jacket, paired with a tank top, mini skirt and tights. She accessorized the look with Alexander McQueen's Birdee Knee-High Boot, which retails for $4,990. Cyrus kept her hair natural and flowing in loose waves as she flaunted her stylish bangs.

The Grammy award-winning artist is gearing up for her new album, Something Beautiful, which drops on May 30. It will feature 13 songs, just like her 2023 project, Endless Summer Vacation.

She has released several singles from the upcoming LP already, including "Prelude," "Something Beautiful" and "End of the World."

In the "End of the World" music video, Cyrus shows off her sultry side, belting as she lays on the ground in a green sequin mini dress.

The upbeat lyrics include, "Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world/ The sky is falling, falling like a comet now/ I can see it coming down."

The album will be accompanied by a "pop opera" film, which the trailer describes as "a unique visual experience fueled by fantasy." In the sneak peek, the hitmaker struts in stilettos, tears up while sporting sparkly yellow eyeshadow and jams out on a set.