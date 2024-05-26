'Total Beauty': Miley Cyrus Fans Gush Over Her Unrecognizable Look on New Episode of David Letterman’s Show
Miley Cyrus is in a new era!
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in a recent appearance on Netflix's show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the musician debuted a new hairstyle that had fans gushing over the Grammy winner.
The “Flowers” singer showed off a dark brown style with face-framing layers and a middle part. The locks were arranged in a voluminous fashion as she sat down with the famous TV personality.
In response to the now-brunette beauty’s new look, supporters couldn’t help but rave about the Hannah Montana alum.
“Absolutely gorgeous!” one user said, while another called her a “Total beauty.”
“Miley Cyrus got brown hair so I got brown hair,” a third person joked, as another added, “Miley Cyrus looks beautiful with any hair, literally.”
As OK! previously reported, Cyrus’ appearance on the TV show — which will air on June 12 — came after the actress’ brood has been feuding.
The drama came to a climax when it was revealed Miley’s sister Noah Cyrus, 24, had a relationship with mother Tish's now husband Dominic Purcell before they tied the knot.
"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," an insider spilled in February, noting Tish was allegedly "aware" of Noah and Dominic's apparent fling and decided to proceed anyway.
"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the confidante said. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
Another insider shared Miley’s reaction to the shocking news.
“Miley is devastated her family’s been torn apart,” they stated, adding that the “Wrecking Ball” singer “believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time.”
Noah acknowledged the issues for the first time on social media in April.
On April 26, the “July” artist uploaded a post that read, "Dear lord, when I get I heaven please let me bring my man."
In response, one troll said, "Like that guy u and ur mom both have s--- time with?"
Noah clapped back at the hater, writing, "I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c---. Just for a lil bit. Great thanks."
This was the first time anyone in the brood has addressed the speculation, though Noah did not confirm or deny the allegations.
Additionally, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus’ 2022 divorce has caused their children to choose sides in the split, which increased the family’s tensions