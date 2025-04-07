Millie Bobby Brown Flaunts Bikini Body During Turks and Caicos Trip: 'Couldn't Help Myself'
Millie Bobby Brown is continuing to live her best life!
On Sunday, April 6, the actress posted a set of new photos on social media, with the upload leading off with a shot of Brown rocking a bikini on the beach.
"Couldn’t help myself," the Stranger Things star, 21, captioned the pictures, the first of which was taken in Turks and Caicos.
Brown stood on the sand in a red swimsuit while holding a white and blue piece of fabric in the air.
In another shot, she had taken a selfie as she was getting her hair washed at the salon, with her tresses having a reddish copper color — different from the recent platinum blonde mane she's been rocking lately.
The Florence by Mills founder also shared a picture of a dog, one with singer Lexi Jayde and one of husband Jake Bongiovi, 22, holding a baby.
Fans raved over the post, with one person commenting, "Ah she’s so happy❤️," and another writing, "WE SO SO PROUD OF U MILLS 😭💕🙏🏽."
While this post received only positive comments, Brown had been dealing with online trolls criticizing her looks earlier this year, with people claiming she looked years older than she is.
"I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow up with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target," she explained in an Instagram video.
“I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself,” she continued.
The British beauty gave some examples of the mean headlines she saw, which included: "'Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown aging so badly?’ by Lydia Hawken, 'What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?’ by John Ely, 'Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone’s mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA’ by Cassie Carpenter, Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new 'mommy makeover' look — written by Bethan Edwards."
"We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks," she stated. "Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs."