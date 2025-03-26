Millie Bobby Brown Displays Thigh Tattoo in Sequined Bikini During Vacation: Photos
Millie Bobby Brown is giving fans a glimpse of her latest ink!
The Stranger Things star shared snippets from her 21st birthday getaway at the Pearls of Long Bay private resort in Turks and Caicos via her Instagram Stories.
In the clips, Brown put her curves on display as she wore a silver-sequined micro bikini with brown string ties, carrying a white paper bag in one hand and a sandcastle-shaped bucket in the other.
But what really stood out was a delicate text tattoo on her upper thigh — though the tiny lettering made it hard to read.
The black ink ran horizontally along her bikini line, adding a subtle yet stylish touch.
To complete her beach-ready look, the actress rocked rectangular sunglasses with a translucent pink frame, gold hoop earrings and styled her platinum blonde hair in a casual bun.
Earlier this month, Brown debuted another tattoo in honor of her husband, Jake Bongiovi, whom she married in May 2024. The ink, located on her ankle, features the initials "JB."
This isn’t her first piece of body art. She previously revealed a delicate floral design on her back at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in 2022, as well as the name "Ruth" inked on her ribcage in memory of her late grandmother.
Brown also sported a small heart tattoo on her collarbone and the number “011” on her wrist, a nod to her breakout role as Eleven in Stranger Things.
While the actress has been celebrating milestones, she’s also been dealing with criticism over her evolving appearance — but she isn’t staying silent.
One day before showing off her "JB" tattoo, she took to Instagram with a video clapping back at critics scrutinizing her looks.
“This isn’t journalism. This is bullying,” she said. “The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices — it’s disturbing.”
The Electric State star reminded fans that change and aging are inevitable.
“I started in this industry when I was 10 years old,” Brown explained. “I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow up with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”
“I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself,” she added.
After shouting out the news articles and writers who blasted her, she ended her powerful statement with a plea for kindness.
“Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder — what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable?” she inquired.
“Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing,” she explained.