Millie Bobby Brown Displays Her Abs in Cute Crop Top and Tight Pants: Photos
Millie Bobby Brown is serving major '90s vibes!
The Florence by Mills founder hit Instagram with a series of stylish snaps, adding vintage stickers and frames for a throwback aesthetic.
In one photo, the Stranger Things star rocked a white crop top that showed off her toned abs and snatched waist. She paired it with tight, low-rise blue pants featuring intricate beadwork and topped it off with a fluffy white fur jacket draped over her arms.
At one point, Brown ditched the jacket and accessorized it with a plush mini handbag featuring a rainbow heart.
Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of her Y2K-inspired look.
“YES Y2K QUEEN 🦋🦋🦋,” one follower gushed, while another added, “Looks so prettttyyyy .”
Someone else hyped up her fresh blonde hair, commenting, “You blonde are amazing ❤️❤️❤️.”
“YOUR OUTFITS ALWAYS SLAY,” another fan raved.
“The pants scream ice queen🧊 I’m obsessed I want these!” a fifth admirer wrote.
Brown turned up the heat again with another bold look — this time stepping out in a matching blue-sky and white striped halter top and mini skirt that also highlighted her midriff. She styled it with a chic white Versace Tag Bowling Bag.
To complete the vintage look, she layered on an off-white cardigan and slipped into white block heel Mary Janes.
For glam, she went with blue eyeshadow and a soft nude-pink lip, tying the whole look together flawlessly.
The stylish posts come just days after Brown rang in her 21st birthday on February 19.
She marked the occasion in paradise, celebrating on Long Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos. In one reel, she stunned in a plunging green sweetheart tube top while blowing out her birthday candles.
“thx for the bday wishes… hi 21 💞,” she captioned the post.
Brown also shared a sweet moment from her celebration, revealing she spent the day with her closest girlfriends.
Just a few days later, the Enola Holmes actress turned heads at the 2025 SAG Awards on February 23.
She stepped onto the scene in a custom peach Louis Vuitton gown featuring a draped cowl neckline and an open back. She completed the jaw-dropping look with dazzling Chopard jewelry — rocking earrings with 11-carat yellow diamonds and 9.71 carats of white diamonds, plus a stunning 5.65-carat yellow diamond ring set in 18k gold and white gold from the Haute Joaillerie Collection.
Though they didn’t walk the red carpet together, Brown’s husband, Jake Bongiovi, was by her side, keeping it classic in a sleek black suit.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2024, recently melted hearts when Brown shared a heartfelt Valentine’s Day tribute to her man.
“happy valentines to the most handsome husband that’s ever lived. I love you more than anything ❤️,” she captioned a photo of them dancing on their wedding night.