Millie Bobby Brown Flashes Nipples in See-Through Tank Top: Photos
Millie Bobby Brown is not a child anymore.
The Stranger Things actress, 21, exposed her b------ in a scandalous tank top from her Florence by Mills fashion line on Thursday, June 26.
The TV star revealed her nipples in the ribbed Softie Seamless Tank while promoting the design's new Windsurfer blue hue on her Instagram Story.
"Hi guys, I am in the Softie Seamless. I am so obsessed. We are restocked..." she gushed. "My gosh, you guys. I am always wearing this under my costumes, especially when I'm wearing my harness. It's stunt-approved. The tag is on the outside, so there's no itch. It's so comfortable. I love this."
"This new blue just hits different," she wrote on the video.
Brown posted a mirror selfie of herself donned in the top and matching shorts — collaged with customers wearing the same — on the following Story slide.
"I spy new intimates," she captioned the image.
The actress has been publishing more provocative photos to her feed lately, including a June 21 snapshot in a pink floral bra. She swept her hair into a bun and flaunted bright pink blush as she snapped a mirror selfie with a Princess Polly leopard-print phone case. Her large diamond engagement ring from her husband, Jake Bongiovi, sparkled at the forefront of the image.
"Oh boy," she captioned the Instagram post.
"Beautiful ," Paris Hilton wrote, while singer Raye commented, "fit."
Brown's mature social media content comes after fans criticized her for looking "older" at the February 24 L.A. premiere of The Electric State. She clapped back in a March 3 Instagram video about writers who have critiqued her look.
"This isn’t journalism. This is bullying," she said. "The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices — it’s disturbing."
The actress continued, "I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."
Brown concluded by calling for people to support her growth rather than put her down.
"We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks," she explained. "Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs."