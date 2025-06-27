The Stranger Things actress, 21, exposed her b------ in a scandalous tank top from her Florence by Mills fashion line on Thursday, June 26.

The TV star revealed her nipples in the ribbed Softie Seamless Tank while promoting the design's new Windsurfer blue hue on her Instagram Story.

"Hi guys, I am in the Softie Seamless. I am so obsessed. We are restocked..." she gushed. "My gosh, you guys. I am always wearing this under my costumes, especially when I'm wearing my harness. It's stunt-approved. The tag is on the outside, so there's no itch. It's so comfortable. I love this."

"This new blue just hits different," she wrote on the video.

Brown posted a mirror selfie of herself donned in the top and matching shorts — collaged with customers wearing the same — on the following Story slide.

"I spy new intimates," she captioned the image.