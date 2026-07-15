Millie Bobby Brown Flaunts Low-Cut Bikini Top as She Stuns in Gorgeous Selfie
July 15 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Millie Bobby Brown is embracing summer in style.
The Stranger Things actress recently shared a stunning Instagram selfie, rocking a brown sweetheart-neckline bikini top paired with white bottoms that appeared to be a skirt. She completed the sunny look with pink sunglasses, a cowboy hat and a delicate necklace featuring a pendant that read "Ruth," seemingly a nod to the name of her baby daughter.
“In love with these pink frames @liverpool_mexico 💗,” she wrote in the caption.
It didn't take long for Brown's followers to fill the comments section with compliments about her latest outfit.
“the COOLEST EVER,” a fan account penned.
“GORG AS ALWAYS,” another added.
A third gushed, “Brown suits her; it looks cool.🎀.”
“You are so very beautiful omggg 🫢,” a fourth chimed in.
Enjoying Married and Family Life
Brown has been enjoying married life with Jake Bongiovi since the couple quietly tied the knot in May 2024. While the pair occasionally share sweet moments from their relationship, they have largely kept their family life out of the spotlight.
As OK! previously reported, Brown and Bongiovi later surprised fans when they announced they had adopted their first child together.
"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," the couple shared in a joint Instagram statement in August 2025.
The message concluded with the heartfelt line, "and then there were three," before being signed by Brown and Bongiovi.
Louis Partridge Jokes About His Wedding Gift
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Brown also recently shared a funny story about her Enola Holmes 3 costar Louis Partridge while promoting the film, which premiered on July 1.
During a game with Glamour, Partridge was asked: “Did you get Millie a gift for her real-life wedding? If so, what was it?”
Before he could finish reading the question, Brown was already shaking her head and mouthing “no.”
She answered before he could respond, “His presence,” before adding with a laugh, “Which was underwhelming.”
Partridge defended showing up empty-handed, saying, “I distinctly remember the invite saying ‘no gifts.’”
Brown quickly shut that down.
“No it didn’t. It never said that,” she replied while laughing.
“S---!” Partridge said.
Brown Puts Her Costar to the Test
Brown also had some fun with Partridge during their July 10 Vanity Fair interview by asking him to name as many pop stars as possible while trying to guess her most-streamed Spotify artist.
Partridge, who recently split from Olivia Rodrigo, avoided mentioning his ex by guessing singers including Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Charli XCX and Lana Del Rey.
Although Brown has previously shared on several red carpets that Rodrigo is one of her favorite artists, she ultimately revealed that Taylor Swift holds the top spot on her Spotify playlist.