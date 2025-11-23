or
Millie Bobby Brown Stuns in Daring Corset Gown at ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 London Premiere: Photos

Profile Image

Nov. 23 2025, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Millie Bobby Brown just set the Stranger Things Season 5 red carpet ablaze in London!

The 21-year-old actress took center stage during the press tour with an array of striking outfits, but she truly turned heads at the London premiere. Brown wowed fans in a daring couture dress from Ashi Studio's fall 2025 collection, fusing boudoir elegance with cutting-edge design.

This eye-catching ensemble featured an exposed corset beautifully draped with a light mesh overlay, complemented by a voluminous tulle train that effortlessly flowed behind her.

Brown stepped up her style game with custom Aldo pumps showcasing “011” detailing on the heels, a nod to her iconic character, Eleven.

The actress’s red carpet evolution has been remarkable since she and her Stranger Things costars first burst onto the scene in 2016. This latest choice stands out as one of her most audacious looks to date, with the structured corset accentuating her form while the sculpted hips and asymmetrical tulle skirt created a breathtaking silhouette.

Just the day before, Brown sported a more modest, body-hugging version of a Bronx and Banco dress at the Stranger Things For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles. For London, she opted for a bold and risqué statement that has fans buzzing.

Brown's costar Noah Schnapp joined her on the red carpet, where they shared a few laughs. While Schnapp donned a practical trench coat for the rainy weather, Brown defied the elements, delivering a sultry style that stole the spotlight.

Founded by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi in 2007, Ashi Studio is celebrated for its architectural silhouettes that blend romanticism with modern baroque aesthetics. Brown’s daring design made its debut during couture week in Paris this past July, standing out as a conversation piece in the collection.

This worldwide press tour holds a bittersweet significance; Season 5 marks the conclusion of the Stranger Things saga, as the kids of Hawkins High have notably matured since the series began.

There’s plenty for the ensemble cast to celebrate. Brown recently married Jake Bongiovi and adopted a baby girl, while Sadie Sink received a Tony Award nomination and Finn Wolfhard released his debut album, Happy Birthday.

Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere in three parts: the first four episodes drop on Netflix starting November 26, followed by three episodes on Christmas and the grand finale on New Year’s Eve. The final season will conclude with a two-hour event, ensuring fans are in for an unforgettable farewell to their favorite characters.

