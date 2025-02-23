Millie Bobby Brown Rocks Tiny String Bikini During Turks and Caicos Vacation: Hot Photos
Millie Bobby Brown looks like she's living her best life!
The Stranger Things actress, 21, took to Instagram on Saturday, February 22, to share photos of her fun-filled vacation in Turks and Caicos while showing off her toned physique in a string bikini.
"Birthday magic ✨," Brown captioned the collection of pictures of herself lounging in a hammock while reading a magazine with her face on it, building a sandcastle with her friends and hanging out above the clear blue water.
"Body goals 💜💜," one fan commented below the post.
"Ur body is perfect ❤️," a second person chimed in, while another added, "GIRL SLAYED💗."
Despite her getaway with her gal pals, the A-lister recently admitted she is the farthest thing from a popular girl. "I don’t have many friends, because of who I am," Brown claimed in a recent interview.
"I didn’t go to school, so I don’t have the best social skills when it comes to people my own age and friendships," the Netflix star noted. "I struggle with that quite a bit. I missed out on a few things. But I’m working through them."
The U.K. native also touched on growing up in Hollywood and how traumatic it was for her when her $250K per episode of Stranger Things salary was revealed.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The actress emphasized how her paycheck "should have been protected so that they’re not on the record."
"It just puts children in a really dangerous situation," Brown said. "I think everybody’s a little bit too lax about the way that children are brought up in the industry. I grew up with a lot of eyes on my parents, but I feel that those were the people that protected me the most."
"My mom is very knowing and wise, and she advocates for herself. My dad has always been someone who pushes me to stand up for myself and never settle for anything less than what I deserve," she continued. "The trust he’s instilled in me — the love and hope he’s instilled in me — has helped me go on sets or stages and fight for myself…in hopes that I can fight for others."
Brown has come a long way since shooting to stardom in the beloved streaming series. The Godzilla vs. Kong star married Jake Bongiovi last year after two years of dating.
“Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend," a source spilled. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the U.S. later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”