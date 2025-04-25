Millie Bobby Brown Flaunts Her Toned Tummy in Athleisure While Promoting Essentia Water
Millie Bobby Brown is toning up for summer.
The Stranger Things star, 21, looked as fit as ever in a black-and-white, color-blocked sports bra with matching leggings in a video promoting Essentia Water on Thursday, April 24.
Brown pulled her hair back in a high ponytail with a black choker necklace as she sat criss-cross on a yoga mat. She proceeded to stretch out her back, taking sips from her water bottle in between exercises.
The actress then took her activities outdoors as she played fetch with an adorable dog on the grass. She layered a black bomber jacket over the look to stay warm outside.
Brown also went full glam in the new video, wearing a skin-tight red maxi dress draped off her shoulders in the first clip of the ad. She kept her hair long and flowing in loose curls as dangling earrings decorated her ears.
The TV star cycled through several casual ensembles as well, including a gray T-shirt with a navy blazer over it and an off-the-shoulder brown top with jeans. She sat in her very own director's chair, pushed a rack of clothes and lined her lips with Florence by Mills liner in the mirror.
She started off the video by inviting viewers to spend the day with her before diving into why hydration is so important to her busy lifestyle.
"When I'm hydrated, I feel like I'm capable of anything. I feel like my health, my energy, is at the best," she explained. "When I'm on set and I'm feeling dehydrated, Essentia Water is the only thing that I truly feel replenished and hydrated with, and I'm able to achieve more."
Brown ended the clip by thanking her fans before giving one last glance over her shoulder in the director's chair.
She captioned the Instagram Reel, "fueling my ambitions, all day, every day. hydration is key with @essentiawater #EssentiaPartner #overachievingh20."
Social media users flooded the comments section to compliment Brown on her new video shoot.
"SHE KNOWS SHE IS PERFECT," one person wrote, while several others called her a "queen."
Paris Hilton even added a heart-eyes emoji to show her love for the movie star.
When Brown isn't working, she has been enjoying time lately living on her Georgia farm with her husband, Jake Bongiovi. The duo takes care of 62 animals and counting in their home.
"I have 25 farm animals, and then I have 23 foster dogs, and then I have 10 dogs in my house that are my personal dogs, and four cats," she told BBC Radio 1 in March.
An insider recently expressed how they are adjusting well to their new normal and love walking around their vast property.
"They just don’t want the lifestyle of the big city or the constant industry around them," the source confirmed.
