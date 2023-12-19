Miranda Cosgrove Leaves Social Media Divided After Claiming She's 'Never' Been Drunk or 'Even Buzzed'
Miranda Cosgrove is crystal clean!
While on former costar Josh Peck's "Good Guys" podcast, the Nickelodeon alum revealed that unlike many child actors, she had a very tame social life while growing up in the spotlight.
"I’ve never been drunk in my entire life," she confessed.
"I truly don’t have a good reason," Cosgrove said of her choice, noting she's not against drinking alcohol. "I’ve never even been buzzed. I’ve sipped things before, but like two sips."
The same goes for drugs, though the iCarly star revealed she did once have an "edible brownie," recalling, "I fell asleep for like 17 hours. I woke up super rested."
Her Drake & Josh costar pointed out that she had plenty of opportunities to imbibe when they were at the height of their career, which made Cosgrove reflect on why she was never interested in drinking.
"I think it started off because I was always the designated driver when I went out with my friends, and I sort of liked taking on that role, and got used to it, and just kind of stuck with it forever," she explained.
That being said, she insisted she's "still planning" to get drunk one day.
"Even though I’m 30," the School of Rock actress quipped. "I should’ve done it on my birthday, my 30th."
Social media was left divided by her confession, with some not buying her words.
"Don’t believe her," one person tweeted in response, while another said, "girl stop lying."
Others found her lifestyle admirable, with one person noting, "Nothing wrong with that, good for her."
"Proud of her. 👏🏾," another fan tweeted, with someone else commenting, "That’s great for her! Don’t need alcohol to have fun."
Peck, 37, had the opposite experience when it came to partying, as the dad-of-two previously revealed he turned to drugs and alcohol after he lost over 100 pounds.
"It became clear that once I lost the weight that I was the same head in a new body. What is really clear is that I overdo things," he acknowledged in a past interview. "And then I discovered drugs and alcohol. And that became my next chapter. I used food and drugs to numb my feelings."
"I had this illusion of becoming more confident and attractive when I was partaking," he said of how he felt while under the influence. "I was trying to quiet that voice that woke me up every morning and told me I wasn’t enough."
In 2008, the TV star went to rehab, and he's been sober ever since.