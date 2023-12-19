Miranda Cosgrove Leaves Social Media Divided After Claiming She's 'Never' Been Drunk or 'Even Buzzed'

"I’ve never been drunk in my entire life," she confessed.

"I truly don’t have a good reason," Cosgrove said of her choice, noting she's not against drinking alcohol. "I’ve never even been buzzed. I’ve sipped things before, but like two sips."

The same goes for drugs, though the iCarly star revealed she did once have an "edible brownie," recalling, "I fell asleep for like 17 hours. I woke up super rested."