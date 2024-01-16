Miranda Lambert Reveals Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Feedback Is 'Harsh': 'He Calls Me on My S---'

Lambert also discussed how she's been there for her mom, especially after she was diagnosed with b----- cancer. Fortunately, Beverly is now healthy and cancer-free.

“It really gives you a lot of perspective, and it really reiterated to me just how many people that it touches in bad and good ways,” explained Lambert. “People come out of the woodwork to support you, and you don't understand the toughness of that all the stress on the entire family until you've gone through it.”

“It was really eye-opening for our whole family, but we're very, very close,” she continued.