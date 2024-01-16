Miranda Lambert Reveals Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Feedback Is 'Harsh': 'He Calls Me on My S---'
Miranda Lambert doesn't mind that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is a straight shooter!
During the Tuesday, January 16, episode of the Tamron Hall Show, the country star, 40, revealed that her husband is one of her biggest fans — and also one of the most honest ones!
“My husband tells me the truth. He gives me harsh reality, and I love it,” the Grammy winner shared.
“I like to say he calls me on my s---, which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life like a truth-teller,” she continued. “He's very New York about it.”
The couple met in November 2018 when the blonde beauty performed on Good Morning America, where McLoughlin was working as a security guard. They later tied the knot in 2019, and since then, McLoughlin has been part of her journey "every step of the way," in addition to her mom, Beverly.
“I mean I couldn't do any of this without her,” Lambert explained of her "hype girl" mama. “We had eight shows, she came to nine. I think my mom was here when no one was here.”
Lambert also discussed how she's been there for her mom, especially after she was diagnosed with b----- cancer. Fortunately, Beverly is now healthy and cancer-free.
“It really gives you a lot of perspective, and it really reiterated to me just how many people that it touches in bad and good ways,” explained Lambert. “People come out of the woodwork to support you, and you don't understand the toughness of that all the stress on the entire family until you've gone through it.”
“It was really eye-opening for our whole family, but we're very, very close,” she continued.
Lambert previously gushed over her mama and how she's made her into the person she is today.
“Every one of us makes memories around tables,” the star told Woman’s World. “We were pretty poor growing up, but my mom would always set the table and use the good china. She made beautiful meals and was a stickler on sitting together as a family at dinnertime. I appreciate those lessons: how to make a house a home, to celebrate always and often for no reason, and to use all the good stuff.”
“I see my mom and her girlfriends who are in their 60s acting like they are 30, and I feel like what Dolly Parton says is true: ‘Age is just a number!’ I have so many strong women who are older than me living their best lives at 60, and it helps me see there’s beautiful things about every decade: You’ve just got to lean into it," she added.