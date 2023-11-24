Miranda Lambert Wants to 'Experience the Joys That Come From Motherhood' Now That She's 40: Source
Now that Miranda Lambert has been married to Brendan McLoughlin, 32, for almost five years, it sounds like the pair might be ready for the next step: expanding their brood, a source claims.
“Miranda admits she’s had blinders on when it comes to becoming a mom, being busy with her career and just enjoying her time with Brendan, but then 40 came up and slapped her right across the face!” spilled an insider of the country star, 40. “She really does want to experience the joys that come from motherhood, but now she has more of a sense of urgency.”
“Brendan always says it’s Miranda’s call,” the insider added. “But he’s happy that turning 40 helped Miranda see the light. They’re actively trying for a baby now and desperate to beat the clock!”
The former NYPD cop is already a father, as he shares son Landon with ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger.
Over the years, the blonde beauty has adjusted to spending time with her hubby's tot.
"My stepson is amazing," Miranda said to Extra in 2019. "I’m loving that whole phase ... It's great practice but I still get to go into rock and roll mode, which I really enjoy."
"We have the best of both worlds," she continued to the news outlet in a different interview. "We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I'm enjoying the balance."
Though Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton, McLoughlin is a better fit for her overall.
"Everybody’s still trying to figure that out, I think," Lambert said of what makes their marriage work. "Communication and laughing together I think is the secret, secret sauce."
After meeting in 2018 at Good Morning America, the two instantly hit it off, resulting in them getting married just a few months later.
“It’s nice being able to have some privacy and not have every detail about their relationship scrutinized," an insider said of their romance. "They complement each other on every level and Miranda feels like she finally found her soulmate."
