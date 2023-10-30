Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Are All Smiles at Kansas City Chiefs Game 3 Months After Singer's Selfie Scandal: Photo
Taylor Swift didn't attend the Sunday, October 29, Kansas City Chiefs game — but fellow musician Miranda Lambert did!
The latter posted a photo of herself and husband Brendan McLoughlin at the match, which took place in Colorado, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.
"Let’s go @chiefs @patrickmahomes #mahomie #ETX 🤠," the crooner captioned the post, referring to the Chiefs' quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.
Fans of Lambert didn't seem to care that the "Karma" crooner, 33, wasn't there to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, play, as one person wrote of Lambert and her hubby, 32, "I love seeing both of your smiling faces and the love you have for each other❤️🙏🏻."
"You two are adorable!! ❤️," gushed another one of her Instagram followers, while a third commented, "Love you two together! Happiness! 👏👏👏👏."
The sporty outing comes roughly three months after the country star, 39, caused a commotion by calling out some of her fans that were taking selfies during her July concert.
“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit," the singer admitted while on stage. "We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country d--- music."
The Grammy winner was met with backlash for being rude to the fans — in fact, one of the ladies who was taking the selfie admitted she was "appalled" by the vocalist's behavior.
- Miranda Lambert Gushes Over Family Trip To Texas With Husband Brendan McLoughlin: 'Pics Are Blurry But Memories Won't Be'
- Miranda Lambert Admits She Wasn't 'Prepared' To Have Her Divorce From Blake Shelton Go Viral, Says She Can 'Tell My Whole Truth' In Her Music
- Miranda Lambert Rocks Denim Jumpsuit While Walking Hand In Hand With Hubby Brendan McLoughlin: Photos!
“It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place," a woman named Adela Calin told a news outlet after the incident. "I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."
"We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down," Calin continued. "We were so excited because I think we had the best seats in the house in the whole theater."
The "Little Red Wagon" singer didn't apologize for her words, though a source close to her spoke out in her defense.
"Miranda has been an entertainer for most of her life and feels like there is a level of respect that is expected when somebody is on stage," a the source shared. "She understands fans are there to have fun, but she hopes people focus more on the show and being in the moment than using the opportunity to promote social media."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Rumors then swirled that she was taking a break from performing, but a source told RadarOnline.com, "She was already scheduled for time off to work on new music during the window in between her Las Vegas Velvet Rodeo shows. One has nothing to do with the other."