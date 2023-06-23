Miranda Lambert Eats at 'Chain Restaurants' and 'Takes Any Freebie She Can Get' Despite Her $60 Million Net Worth
Miranda Lambert may be a millionaire, but she doesn't act like it!
A source recently spilled to a news outlet that the famous country singer, 39, is quite the penny pitcher.
"She's the most frugal country star out there," the insider shared about the blonde beauty. "She eats at chain restaurants, takes any freebie she can get and goes on all-inclusive vacations. She was just in Mexico and stayed at a chain all-inclusive resort."
The star, who is worth an estimated $60 million, also got a great deal on her 400-acre Tennessee farm, according to the source.
"She paid $3.4 million for it," they claimed. "She definitely could have bought something that costs twice as much, but she'd rather save and have money in the bank."
While the "Somethin' Bad" artist has traveled all over the world to play shows, she admitted in an Instagram post from 2020 that she does not explore much.
"When people ask me questions about all the traveling I've done, my answer is pretty much the same every time: 'I've been everywhere, but I haven't seen much of anything,'" she wrote alongside a photo of herself smiling. "I've been touring for 19 years and most times we just roll in, play our show, and roll to the next town. I've only gotten to spend some real time in a few of the places I've been."
The singer-songwriter gets her frugal attitude from her parents, who also motivate her to work hard.
"I know how hard the entertainment industry is because I've lived in it forever. But I am so thankful for a support system," she said in an interview with Whiskey Riff in May. "My parents heard me when I said, 'I wanna do this. I'm gonna chase it.' And they were like, 'We're gonna spend your college money on it, so there's no net. There's no backup plan.'"
"It made me just work that much harder, because I didn't have a backup plan, but I had a support system in my brother, and my parents, and my uncle and my aunts," she explained.
