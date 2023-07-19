Miranda Lambert Demands Respect From Her Fans at Shows After She Receives Backlash Over Selfie Incident
Miranda Lambert hopes her fans will focus on her music during her concert — not their phones.
"Miranda has been an entertainer for most of her life and feels like there is a level of respect that is expected when somebody is on stage," a source spilled to a news outlet on Tuesday, July 18, after an incident at her show went viral. "She understands fans are there to have fun, but she hopes people focus more on the show and being in the moment than using the opportunity to promote social media."
The country music star "is, and always has been, incredibly grateful for her fans and she feels blessed to have such dedicated followers," they added.
The statement from the insider came after Lambert received a plethora of backlash for rudely calling out concertgoers for taking a selfie while she was singing.
During a live performance of her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas on July 15, the Grammy winner halted her concert while belting out "Tin Man."
"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit," the 39-year-old said into the mic. "I don't like it. At all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country d*** music."
As OK! previously reported, following the incident, one of the women in the selfie spoke to NBC News about the experience.
Fan Adela Calin explained to the news outlet on Monday, July 17: "It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place."
"I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain," she added, calling out "The House That Built Me" vocalist. "But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."
She admitted she was "appalled" by Lambert's behavior, noting the selfie took "30 seconds at most."
"We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down," she shared. "We were so excited because I think we had the best seats in the house in the whole theater."
