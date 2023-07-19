Miranda Lambert Demands Respect From Her Fans at Shows After She Receives Backlash Over Selfie Incident

Miranda Lambert hopes her fans will focus on her music during her concert — not their phones.

"Miranda has been an entertainer for most of her life and feels like there is a level of respect that is expected when somebody is on stage," a source spilled to a news outlet on Tuesday, July 18, after an incident at her show went viral. "She understands fans are there to have fun, but she hopes people focus more on the show and being in the moment than using the opportunity to promote social media."