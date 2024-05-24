Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Super Happy' Without Children: 'Her Life Is Full'

Lambert has been open about how she and McLoughlin have maintained a healthy dynamic with one another. "We just talk it out, whatever it is, we talk about everything," she revealed in a recent interview. "I think communication is super important, especially because women, we expect men to know what we're thinking and they don’t. We got to tell them."

Even when the father-of-one has criticisms for the "If You Were Mine" singer, she has always known it's from a supportive place. "I like to say he calls me on my s---, which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life like a truth-teller," Labert explained. "He's very New York about it."