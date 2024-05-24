Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Super Happy' Without Children: 'Her Life Is Full'
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are not ready to hear the pitter-patter of little feet any time soon.
According to insiders, the country superstar, 40, hasn't been eager to have kids of her own with her husband, whom she wed in 2019.
"Miranda says her life is full without being a mom, and that she and Brendan are super happy just the way things are," the source spilled about the duo.
"She likes to say, 'Never say never,'' but she’s 40, and right now kids just aren’t in her future," the insider said of Lambert.
The blonde beauty's decision to not have any kids of her own has been perfectly fine for the former police officer, who has a 4-year-old son, Landon, from a previous relationship.
"While he’d love to have a baby with Miranda, he respects her decision and loves her no matter what," the insider noted. "Something seems to be working. People didn’t think they’d last, and they’ve been married for over five years now!"
Lambert has been open about how she and McLoughlin have maintained a healthy dynamic with one another. "We just talk it out, whatever it is, we talk about everything," she revealed in a recent interview. "I think communication is super important, especially because women, we expect men to know what we're thinking and they don’t. We got to tell them."
Even when the father-of-one has criticisms for the "If You Were Mine" singer, she has always known it's from a supportive place. "I like to say he calls me on my s---, which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life like a truth-teller," Labert explained. "He's very New York about it."
The chart-topper has even gushed over how helpful McLoughlin is around the house. "He's like, 'Wait a minute, I do all the cooking and cleaning. How do you have a cookbook?'" Lambert joked in a recent interview. "It's been funny to mix worlds because this kind of cooking is definitely not what he's used to and what he's grown up around."
"He's very much Italian influenced, being from New York, and he's amazing at that pasta and sauce," the "Space in My Heart" singer said of her man, whom she married mere days after first meeting him in the Empire State. "I don't think he ever had cornbread [before me]. And now he has had so much more cornbread since he met me."
In Touch spoke with sources close to Lambert.