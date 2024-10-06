Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin 'Respects Her Decision' on Not Wanting Kids: He 'Loves Her No Matter What'
Miranda Lambert will leave the baby-making to her pals!
According to a source, the “Little Red Wagon” singer, 40, doesn't feel the desire to have a child — and husband Brendan McLoughlin has no problem with that.
“Miranda says her life is full without being someone’s mom, and that she and Brendan are super happy with the way things are,” the insider spilled. “Never say never, but she’s 40, and right now kids just aren’t in her future.”
The confidante added that the former NYPD officer, 32, fully supports Lambert’s choice.
“While he would love to have a baby with Miranda, Brendan respects her decision and loves her no matter what,” the source shared.
Though Lambert and McLoughlin may not be starting their own family, the ex-policeman already has son Landon, 4, from a previous relationship.
“[He’s] amazing,” the country musician said of the youngster. She also raved about her friend, who recently found out she was pregnant.
“I was just bawling,” Lambert said of the news, noting that her loved one is having a girl. “I was like, ‘I want to be able to buy glitter and unicorns!’”
As OK! previously reported, Lambert couldn’t help but gush over McLoughlin’s support while the duo strutted down the carpet at the 2024 MTV VMAs on September 11.
"Brendan’s the best," she told E! News. "He’s down for anything, super happy and supportive, in the best way. Let’s me do my thing, but is right there beside me and it’s really awesome."
Lambert added that McLoughlin is celebrating his 33rd birthday soon, however, he isn’t into making a fuss for the big day.
"He’s not fun, he doesn’t like to celebrate," she joked. Instead, the lovebirds will spend the night in because "that's what makes me happy."
Though they are super busy, Lambert finds it easy to make their romance work.
"We kinda live on a date, honestly," she stated. "Like, we really spend a lot of time together. We’re like best friends. Even when there’s time apart, we really find a way to connect and always have date nights."
On September 4, Lambert told Us Weekly that she did not expect to marry a city boy like McLoughlin — whom she met on the NYC set of Good Morning America during her 2018 appearance.
“It was the most random thing, but it was meant to be,” she dished. “He’s such a great friend and really supportive, but he does his own thing. I [also] got to spend a lot of time in New York. We had an apartment in Soho, and I just got to be a tourist and immerse myself in the city.”
