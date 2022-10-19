Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes
Miranda Lambert is more than ready to be a mom!
The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own.
According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
“Not much has changed in terms of them wanting to have a baby, they’re still trying. They would love to have a baby together in the near future," the insider explained to a news publication regarding the couple's initial decision on the matter back in February. “Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step."
Lambert, 38, already has some parenting experience since she's a stepmom to McLoughlin's son, Landon, who will turn 4 next month.
Although not much is public about the 30-year-old's child — with whom he shares with ex Kaihla Rettinger — it is evident the broken family still shares a special bond.
“They keep that part of their life private out of respect for Landon’s mother, but they’re both very much part of his life,” the insider dished. “They just celebrated Brendan’s birthday and had a low-key celebration. They’re very much homebodies so when they’re not on the road they love to just spend time at home with their pets.”
As OK! previously reported, Lambert could care less about other people's views of her relationship with the father-of-one.
"I want to be open about how happy we are. I just don't give two sh**s about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me," she stated back in June. "He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh."
