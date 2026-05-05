'Miserable' Prince Harry Looks 'Sad Most of the Time' 6 Years After Exile From Royal Family, Author Claims

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Prince Harry Has Much in Common With His Great-Great-Uncle Edward VIII

Source: MEGA Edward VIII abdicated the British throne in 1936.

Royal author Hugo Vickers compared Harry to his great-great-uncle Edward VIII, who infamously abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson. The expert noted how the two men "looked pretty miserable" after they each left The Firm.

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Source: MEGA Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson were exiled from the royal family after the abdication crisis.

"If you look at photographs of the Duke of Windsor in old age … I’ve never seen such sad eyes on a man because of what happened. In both cases, they decided not to do the duty which they had been born to undertake," Vickers told Fox News on Tuesday, May 5. Edward "looked pathetic, and he looked very sad. And Prince Harry also looks very, very sad most of the time and rather angry," he went on. Once Harry and the Suits star, 44, moved to California, they put much of their energy into their various business ventures, such as Netflix documentaries, Meghan's As Ever brand and her since-canceled "Archetypes" podcast.

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Meghan Markle Has Often Been Compared to Wallis Simpson

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle uses her Duchess of Sussex title to help sell her As Ever products.

Vickers also explained how Meghan is "much more in control of her destiny than Wallis was." While the Duchess of Windsor stayed quiet and "in the background" during her married life with Edward, Meghan is quite the opposite. The former actress "is using her title and her name to market things" and "sell products." Meghan previously used her Sussex moniker to help promote her lifestyle brand and peddle items such as candles, jams and other household items. "I don’t think Prince Harry looks happy. My theory is that he is terrified of losing her, which is a very understandable syndrome to get into," Vickers said.

Source: MEGA Prince Philip had an interesting nickname for Meghan Markle.