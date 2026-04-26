EXCLUSIVE OK! Exposes the Two Savage Put Downs Prince Philip Used to Abuse Meghan Markle and Try to Block Her From Joining The Firm Source: MEGA Prince Philip reportedly called Meghan Markle 'The American' and warned Prince Harry against marrying actresses. Aaron Tinney April 26 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Prince Philip first met Meghan Markle during the royal family's Christmas gathering.

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Separate claims suggest he also cautioned Harry about marrying actresses, saying: "One steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them." A palace source told us: "Philip's language could be incredibly direct, and in Meghan's case it appears he chose words that carried a clear undertone of skepticism. Referring to her as 'the American' wasn't just a casual label – it reflected a certain distance and a reluctance to fully embrace her."

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Source: MEGA Prince Philip reportedly cautioned Prince Harry against marrying Meghan Markle.

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They added: "His reported remark about actresses – that they are people you date but don't marry – has been interpreted by those around the family as another example of that same blunt worldview, delivered in a way that could feel dismissive. His remarks were not only abusive, they were also designed to discourage Harry from marrying her and making her part of the royal family." Vickers writes in his book: "The staff at Sandringham joyfully surrounded the couple at the annual Christmas party and nicknamed the actress 'Sparkle.' "Prince Philip, however, was not taken in. He referred to her as 'the American.'" Our source added: "Comments like those weren't necessarily unusual for Philip – he was notorious for his sharp, sometimes controversial observations – but in this context they took on added significance. They were seen by some as attempts to signal concern, even if the delivery came across as harsh."

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Source: MEGA Prince Philip reportedly referred to Meghan Markle as 'The American.'

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"Within the family, there was already a sense of unease about how quickly things were progressing, and those remarks fed into that atmosphere," they added. Other senior figures are also said to have advised caution. King Charles, 77, reportedly encouraged his son to enjoy his relationship with Meghan without rushing into marriage, while Queen Elizabeth II is said to have suggested waiting a year before making any long-term commitments. Despite the apparent reservations, Philip attended Harry and Meghan's wedding at St George's Chapel in May 2018, making a rare public appearance following his retirement from official duties.

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Source: MEGA Prince Philip came to the pair's wedding.

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Vickers notes: "It was not certain if Prince Philip would come, but at the last moment he felt up to it. He and the Queen arrived by car at the Galilee Porch." Meghan later reflected on meeting Philip during her and Harry's Netflix documentary, recalling their first Christmas together. She said: "At dinner, I was sat next to H's grandfather and I just thought it was so wonderful and I was like, 'Oh we chatted and it was so great and I talked about this and talked about this.'"