OK! Exposes the Two Savage Put Downs Prince Philip Used to Abuse Meghan Markle and Try to Block Her From Joining The Firm
April 26 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Prince Philip is said to have used two cutting remarks about Meghan Markle – referring to her as "the American" and warning against marrying actresses – as new accounts claim he harbored doubts and disdain over her joining the royal family.
OK! can reveal Meghan, 44, first met Philip during the royal family's Christmas gathering at Sandringham in 2017, shortly after beginning her relationship with Prince Harry, 41.
The introduction came at a pivotal moment for the couple, who would go on to marry the following year.
According to royal biographer Hugo Vickers in his book Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History, while staff affectionately nicknamed Meghan "Sparkle," Philip, then 96, remained unconvinced, allegedly choosing instead to snidely nickname her "the American."
Separate claims suggest he also cautioned Harry about marrying actresses, saying: "One steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them."
A palace source told us: "Philip's language could be incredibly direct, and in Meghan's case it appears he chose words that carried a clear undertone of skepticism. Referring to her as 'the American' wasn't just a casual label – it reflected a certain distance and a reluctance to fully embrace her."
They added: "His reported remark about actresses – that they are people you date but don't marry – has been interpreted by those around the family as another example of that same blunt worldview, delivered in a way that could feel dismissive. His remarks were not only abusive, they were also designed to discourage Harry from marrying her and making her part of the royal family."
Vickers writes in his book: "The staff at Sandringham joyfully surrounded the couple at the annual Christmas party and nicknamed the actress 'Sparkle.' "Prince Philip, however, was not taken in. He referred to her as 'the American.'"
Our source added: "Comments like those weren't necessarily unusual for Philip – he was notorious for his sharp, sometimes controversial observations – but in this context they took on added significance. They were seen by some as attempts to signal concern, even if the delivery came across as harsh."
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"Within the family, there was already a sense of unease about how quickly things were progressing, and those remarks fed into that atmosphere," they added.
Other senior figures are also said to have advised caution. King Charles, 77, reportedly encouraged his son to enjoy his relationship with Meghan without rushing into marriage, while Queen Elizabeth II is said to have suggested waiting a year before making any long-term commitments.
Despite the apparent reservations, Philip attended Harry and Meghan's wedding at St George's Chapel in May 2018, making a rare public appearance following his retirement from official duties.
Vickers notes: "It was not certain if Prince Philip would come, but at the last moment he felt up to it. He and the Queen arrived by car at the Galilee Porch."
Meghan later reflected on meeting Philip during her and Harry's Netflix documentary, recalling their first Christmas together. She said: "At dinner, I was sat next to H's grandfather and I just thought it was so wonderful and I was like, 'Oh we chatted and it was so great and I talked about this and talked about this.'"
Harry later told her she had been speaking into Philip's "bad ear," prompting Meghan to laugh: "I was like, 'Oh – well, I thought it went really well.'"
Meghan and Harry recently embarked on a trip to Australia which their critics sneered was a "faux royal tour" due to their infamous withdrawal from duties with The Firm years ago.