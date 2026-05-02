EXCLUSIVE 'Deluded' Meghan Markle Convinced She and Prince Harry Can Set Themselves Up as a 'Self-Contained Royal Family' Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly pushing ahead with her and Prince Harry's plans to become 'a self-contained royal family.' Aaron Tinney May 2 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently in Australia.

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Source: MEGA The pair believe their trip was a success.

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Another insider added: "Meghan and Harry are convinced their Australia trip went down a storm, despite the criticism of it. Meghan now views it as a kind of proving ground for a new approach where they can reintroduce themselves directly to the public, free from royal oversight, and show that they are capable of attracting attention, support, and loyalty entirely under their own steam. The problem is, she is totally deluded and consumed with ego." Meghan's As Ever brand moved to secure trademarks in Australia ahead of the pair's visit to the country. A source said: "Meghan treated Australia as far more than a routine visit – in her eyes, it was a live test of how the public responds, giving her immediate feedback on whether there is real appetite for what she is building. She thinks the reaction was positive, so now the plan is to move quickly and turn that momentum into something tangible and long-term."

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Source: MEGA Meghan's As Ever brand moved to secure trademarks in Australia.

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Harry is understood to share her optimism, having long enjoyed a positive reception in Australia, partly influenced by the enduring affection there for his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. An insider said: "There is a strong confidence between them that they can recapture the same level of enthusiasm and public affection they enjoyed during their official royal work, but this time they would be doing it entirely on their own terms, without the limitations or expectations that came with official royal duties."

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