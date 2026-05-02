'Deluded' Meghan Markle Convinced She and Prince Harry Can Set Themselves Up as a 'Self-Contained Royal Family'
May 2 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be pushing ahead with plans to position herself and Prince Harry as a "self-contained royal family," with insiders telling OK! the couple view their recent Australia visit as a pivotal opportunity to reset their global image and build an independent base of influence.
The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex and Harry, 41, have just completed their "faux royal" tour Down Under, nearly eight years after their widely celebrated 2018 official royal tour of the country.
At the time, the newlyweds were embraced across the Commonwealth, but their latest trip has been dismissed by critics as a "quasi-royal" visit designed for the pair to boost their brand and cash in on their royal titles, as it also involved paid speaking events and advertising opportunities.
Since stepping back from official duties in 2020, the couple has pursued commercial ventures in the U.S., including a reported $100 million deal with Netflix.
But recent setbacks, including the scaling back of projects and criticism of Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever, have intensified the backlash against the pair.
Yet sources tell us Meghan and Harry are viewing their Australia visit as the foundation for a strategic relaunch. One insider said: "Meghan is convinced there is a genuine opportunity for them to carve out a space as a modern, standalone alternative to the traditional monarchy. In her mind, they do not need to be formally tied to the institution to embody many of the same qualities – she believes they can establish themselves as a kind of independent royal entity, maintaining the influence and public appeal associated with that status while operating entirely on their own terms."
Another insider added: "Meghan and Harry are convinced their Australia trip went down a storm, despite the criticism of it. Meghan now views it as a kind of proving ground for a new approach where they can reintroduce themselves directly to the public, free from royal oversight, and show that they are capable of attracting attention, support, and loyalty entirely under their own steam. The problem is, she is totally deluded and consumed with ego."
Meghan's As Ever brand moved to secure trademarks in Australia ahead of the pair's visit to the country.
A source said: "Meghan treated Australia as far more than a routine visit – in her eyes, it was a live test of how the public responds, giving her immediate feedback on whether there is real appetite for what she is building. She thinks the reaction was positive, so now the plan is to move quickly and turn that momentum into something tangible and long-term."
- 'They Yearn for Attention': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Infuriate Royal Family If They Use Their Titles During Australia Tour
- How Meghan Markle Is 'Breaking One Promise' She Made to Queen Elizabeth With Her and Harry's Upcoming Australia Tour
- Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Will Need an Incredible Amount of Security' During Upcoming Australia Tour
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Harry is understood to share her optimism, having long enjoyed a positive reception in Australia, partly influenced by the enduring affection there for his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
An insider said: "There is a strong confidence between them that they can recapture the same level of enthusiasm and public affection they enjoyed during their official royal work, but this time they would be doing it entirely on their own terms, without the limitations or expectations that came with official royal duties."
Despite that confidence, questions remain about how the couple will be received if they continue their "faux" royal tours.
Critics say the couple is in danger of being seen to be trying to capitalize on their royal titles so much that it will force the royal family to move to revoke their titles.