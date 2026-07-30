HEALTH Mitch McConnell Aide Refuses to Answer Why There's Still No Video of Ailing Republican Senator Amid Health Concerns Source: MEGA An advisor for Mitch McConnell was pressed on why there's been no proof of life video amid health concerns. Lesley Abravanel July 30 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ailing Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Senior Communications Adviser, Robert Steurer, abruptly walked away and refused to answer when cornered by a reporter demanding to know why there is no video proof of life showing the hospitalized senator. The confrontation, which was recorded and widely shared on social media by reporter Nicholas A. Ballasy, has significantly heightened public speculation regarding the 84-year-old lawmaker's true medical condition. Ballasy asked if the senator should release a video statement to accompany the static photo previously provided by his office.

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell was hospitalized in June after falling briefly unconscious in his home.

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Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Senior Communications Adviser Robert Steurer wouldn’t respond when asked if McConnell will release a video statement. He also wouldn’t respond to KY Gov. @AndyBeshearKY, who has been calling for McConnell to verbally address the public pic.twitter.com/f9cx9RvTrf — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) July 30, 2026 Source: @NicholasBallasy

Steurer completely avoided answering the question and walked away from the camera. Ballasy also confronted McConnell’s communications director, Stephanie Penn, to press her for updates on Thursday, July 23. He approached Penn in the halls of Congress and asked if McConnell would release a video statement to address public rumors and skepticism surrounding a recent hospital photo. Penn just smiled, declined to answer, and remained completely silent while walking past the reporter.

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Source: MEGA Robert Steurer abruptly walked away after being asked why Mitch McConnell hasn't shared a proof of life video.

The adviser's sudden exit went viral on social media, fueling theories that the senator's team is covering up a far more critical medical status, such as being on life support. The Kentucky Republican was hospitalized on June 14. Leaked audio and neighbor recordings revealed that emergency responders were initially called to his Washington, D.C., residence for an unconscious individual experiencing "cardiac arrest" with "CPR in progress.” His spokesperson, David Popp, and other aides have issued written statements claiming McConnell is "recovering" and working remotely on Senate matters. However, they have persistently failed to release any real-time photo or video evidence to prove it.

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Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Press Secretary Stephanie Penn declined to respond when asked about McConnell’s current condition and whether he should release a video statement, given his ongoing absence from the Senate since entering the hospital on June 14 pic.twitter.com/1ihRREtEKt — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) July 23, 2026 Source: @NicholasBallasy

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and various political commentators have publicly demanded a video update. They argue that voters — acting as the "boss"— deserve proof of capacity for a public official who has vanished from the Senate floor for well over a month. McConnell is allegedly undergoing a "strenuous course of physical therapy" to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls.

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell was pictured alongside his wife, Elaine Chao, in a photo released by his team.