Megyn Kelly Begs Mitch McConnell, 81, to Retire After Health Scares: 'Don't Make Us Watch You Deteriorate'

"We don't want to kick any of these people out," the mom-of-three noted on the Thursday, August 31, episode of her SiriusXM show. "We want them to go gracefully into the sunset with our thanks, our salute."

That sentiment is something Kelly also feels about Dianne Feinstein, 90, noting, "I don't share her politics, but I respect her, I respect her service."

"She's had some fierce moments that have been fun to celebrate over the years — just don't make us see you like this," the star, 52, continued. "Don't make us watch you deteriorate to the point of incapacity while you're a sitting US Senator to where we have to fire you. We have to boot you out with an indignant flair…that's what's happening."