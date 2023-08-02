Kaitlan Collins Challenges Donald Trump's New Lawyer After Ex-POTUS' Third Indictment: 'Let Me Stop You Right There'
Kaitlan Collins stood her ground while duking it out with Donald Trump's newest lawyer, John Lauro, just hours after the ex-POTUS was hit with his third indictment.
Lauro appeared on the Tuesday, August 1, episode of CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins, where he was fact-checked more than once by the journalist.
As OK! reported, the businessman was indicted over his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots and his determination to try and overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Lauro claimed the former commander-in-chief was "told" there were issues with things such as mail-in ballots, so "he followed that advice" and said there was fraud.
"Now, you may disagree as to whether or not those things actually occurred or not. That’s why we have political debate," the legal guru explained, to which Collins noted, "It matters if those things actually occurred or not, John."
When Lauro tried to reason that Trump's claims about election fraud were protected under the First Amendment, Collins quickly noted that isn't true.
"Let me stop you there, because if he’s saying that there was fraud, the First Amendment doesn’t allow the president of the United States to go and claim there was fraud when he was told there was not fraud and then try to subvert the election by overturning legitimate electors," the brunette beauty stated. "I mean, it says it right here in the actual indictment."
Collins listed some of the people who informed Trump that his fraud allegations weren't correct, naming Mike Pence, senior Justice Department leaders and state legislators.
Meanwhile, as Trump tries to put a on a brave face amid his mounting troubles, CNN analyst Maggie Haberman claimed he's "pretty angry" over the latest indictment.
"This is the third case in which he is indicted. But on this one in particular, there is a sense of indignance around it. You are hearing people close to the former president say they now feel like they can move to subpoena everybody who might have done something related to 2020," she explained on CNN This Morning. "That does not mean that judge will actually allow them to do that. But that’s what their plan is. They are looking at how they can maximize this politically, if nothing else."
