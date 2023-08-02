Kaitlan Collins Challenges Donald Trump's New Lawyer After Ex-POTUS' Third Indictment: 'Let Me Stop You Right There'

As OK! reported, the businessman was indicted over his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots and his determination to try and overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Lauro claimed the former commander-in-chief was "told" there were issues with things such as mail-in ballots, so "he followed that advice" and said there was fraud.

"Now, you may disagree as to whether or not those things actually occurred or not. That’s why we have political debate," the legal guru explained, to which Collins noted, "It matters if those things actually occurred or not, John."