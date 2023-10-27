'They're All Election Deniers': Joe Scarborough Slams House Speaker Mike Johnson as Donald Trump's 'Tool'
Joe Scarborough didn't hold back when it came to his concerns about "election denier" Mike Johnson being voted in as House Speaker.
On a recent installment of MSNBC's Morning Joe, the panel discussed the possibility that Johnson could attempt to interfere in the 2024 election if Trump loses.
"Well, what happens if it’s a close election?" Al Sharpton asked. "He’s the speaker. Will he try to stop the certification if Trump loses again?
Willie Geist and Scarborough both responded with a resounding, "Yes."
"We need to raise that," Sharpton replied. "We need to let America know that January 6 won’t be outside this time if this guy is speaker."
Scarborough pointed out that Trump criticized potential Speaker of the House candidate Tom Emmer because he "didn't go along with the lie" about the 2020 election.
"So, Donald Trump has his guy. He has the anti-democracy guy sitting in the speaker’s chair," he continued. "I mean, I saw some press conference, just a clip where a reporter asked a question, but he started screaming ... What fools. Who do they think we are? Who do they think… Do they think Americans are that stupid?"
"They’re all election deniers up there," he added. "And they’re mad at the press for bringing up the fact that Donald Trump now has his tool to move us towards an autocratic state where democratic elections don’t matter."
"He’s already done it," Scarborough claimed. "He led the charge to overturn a presidential election. So, yeah, we know what’s going to happen, and we know all of these presidential elections end up in the House. Donald Trump’s thinking, 'I got this.'"
As OK! previously reported, Johnson is a well-known Trump supporter who attempted to assist in the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He helped organize an amicus brief signed by more than 100 House representatives to support a lawsuit in Texas that wanted to have the election results invalidated in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
"President Trump called me this morning to express his great appreciation for our effort to file an amicus brief in the Texas case on behalf of concerned Members of Congress" Johnson explained in a December 2020 email obtained by NBC. "He specifically asked me to contact all Republican Members of the House and Senate today and request that all join on to our brief."
On January 6, Johnson also called for the country to "fight for election integrity, the Constitution, and the preservation of our republic" via social media, adding that it would "be my honor to help lead that fight in the Congress today."