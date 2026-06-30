Politics 'Mobster' Jeffrey Epstein Predicted Russian Leader Vladimir Putin’s Moves Before They Came to Light, Author Claims Source: MEGA Michael Wolff described Jeffrey Epstein's uncanny geopolitical insight as 'mobster-like' because of his access to world leaders. Lesley Abravanel June 30 2026, Published 11:34 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Author Michael Wolff claimed dead child abuser Jeffrey Epstein acted like a crime leader in his uncanny ability to predict geopolitical events, including those conducted by Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Wolff made these claims in his latest column titled "The Godfather" for his Substack publication, HOWL. In the essay, Wolff compared Epstein’s eerie ability to anticipate major geopolitical events to that of a seasoned "mobster.”

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Source: MEGA Michael Wolff compared Jeffrey Epstein to a 'mobster.'

He noted that Epsteinn possessed a deep, cynical awareness and frequently dropped extraordinary information into casual conversation. “As with mobsters, there was a sense of knowingness, of a deep, well-informed cynicism, and, too, the suggestion that he had important people, politicians, law enforcement, bankers in his pocket and always talking to him,” Wolff wrote. “There was a constant sprinkling of extraordinary but otherwise casually revealed information.” “By the late 1970s, mobsters had begun to reliably act the role of mobsters, becoming what journalists and Hollywood wanted to see,” Wolff wrote, adding, “Epstein understood that, in a world of ever-increasing randomness if not absurdity, there might certainly exist a role for a man who seemed to know everything, and that he could play it.”

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What Did Jeffrey Epstein Accurately Predict?

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein allegedly predicted Russia's 2014 invasion of Crimea.

“Months before it occurred, he was predicting the invasion of Crimea, and years before,” Wolff wrote. “Putin’s sweep into Ukraine — with a sideline commentary on Putin’s s-- life.” Epstein reportedly knew OPEC crude oil prices before they were publicly released, a benefit Wolff attributed to Epstein's social and business ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

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Jeffrey Epstein Had 'Powerful' Connections

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein had 'no credentials.'

The disgraced financier allegedly knew that Loretta Lynch would be nominated as U.S. Attorney General by the Obama administration weeks before the announcement. Epstein maintained high-level connections within the Department of Justice, allowing him to know when other powerful individuals were under federal scrutiny. Wolff described the dead rapist as “a person with no credentials nor apparent wherewithal whatsoever” but had somehow “command[ed] the attention and apparent respect of many of the world’s most powerful, successful, and talented people.”

Source: MEGA Michael Wolff pointed out that despite the financier's power, he couldn't stop the DOJ from arresting him.