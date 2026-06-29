Politics Donald Trump's Blonde Aide Natalie Harp Is 'Absolutely' With Him 'Later at Night' Than Other People, Michael Wolff Claims Source: MEGA Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp has been making headlines following a recent bombshell report. Lesley Abravanel June 29 2026, Published 7:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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On his Daily Beast podcast “Inside Trump’s Head,” author Michael Wolff claimed that President Donald Trump's 34-year-old blonde aide, Natalie Harp, is with the 80-year-old POTUS later at night than other staffers, though he stopped short of explaining what actually happens after dark. He confidently confirmed that Harp is with Trump later than any other White House staff member, however. Wolff and his colleagues addressed the mystery surrounding Harp’s late-night presence.

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'That We Know'

Source: MEGA Joanna Coles weighed in on rumors surrounding Donald Trump's assistant.

While Wolff and co-host Joanna Coles clarified that there is no definitive eyewitness evidence that she was inside Trump's private bedroom, they insisted it was a fact that she remained with him significantly later into the night than any other aide. The exact nature of their late-night interactions remains "unclear.” “When we’re saying that she’s with him 24/7, are we suggesting that she’s in the White House bedroom with him late at night and in the early hours of the morning Truth Socialing for him?” Coles asked. “She is absolutely with him later at night than other people. That we know,” Wolff said. “What then happens? How are they interacting? We are unclear.”

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'Human Printer'

Source: MEGA Michael Wolff called Natalie Harp Donald Trump's 'human printer.'

Wolff detailed how Harp acts as a "human printer", curating a specialized pipeline of favorable news stories, printed praise and fringe social media content to feed the president's grievances. “Reality inside the West Wing has become a remarkably closed circuit. Everything Donald Trump reads passes through Natalie Harp, who has evolved from aide into what everyone around him now calls ‘the human printer,'” he writes. Harp is heavily involved in managing Trump’s communication, frequently typing and driving his infamous late-night and early-morning Truth Social posting binges.

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Staffers 'Apalled'

Source: MEGA Michael Wolff claimed White House staffers were 'appalled' by Natalie Harp's alleged obsession with Donald Trump.

Wolff claimed other White House aides were so "appalled" by Harp's intense devotion that they shared with him personal notes she had written to Trump. These notes reportedly contained gushing phrases calling Trump the "alpha and the omega.” “She selects stories that cause her ire because she knows they will cause the president ire too, ensuring that reality reaches him only after it has been carefully arranged. Mixed into those stacks are handwritten notes describing Trump as the alpha, or the be-all and end-all. Trump has always preferred affirmation over contradiction, and Harp has built an entire system around that instinct,” he explained.

White House Responds

Source: MEGA White House Communications Director Steven Cheung and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Natalie Harp.