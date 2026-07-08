Model Bar Refaeli Flaunts Her Curves in Skimpy Bikini as She Soaks Up the Sun: Photos

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Israeli model Bar Refaeli showed off her toned stomach as she stripped down to a tiny bikini in tantalizing Instagram story snaps. Refaeli posed in the skimpy leopard-print swimsuit, wearing a navy baseball hat and cat-eye Carolina Lemka sunglasses on July 8. In one photo, Refaeli balanced her fabulous shades on her perfectly tanned rear next to a refreshing cocktail. In another, the 41-year-old looked over her shoulder as viewers got a full glimpse of her sun-soaked backside.

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Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram Bar Refaeli lounged on a boat as she flaunted her figure.

The model also shared snaps of her lounging on a boat with her face toward the sun and a video of her dancing with friends as she enjoyed her summer getaway. In the background, she added "'03 Bonnie & Clyde" by Jay-Z, which she danced and sang to while sporting her high-end shades and a backwards baseball cap. The mom of three frequently and unashamedly flaunts her post-partum figure online. She and her husband, Israeli businessman Adi Ezra, share children Liv, 9, Elle, 8, and David, 6.

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'I Now Feel More Amazing With Myself Than Ever Before'

Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram Bar Refaeli wore a navy blue hat as she lounged in the summer sun.

"I don't think a mother needs to start wearing turtlenecks all of the sudden," she said in a past interview on being proud of her body after having children. "I'm more confident in my sexuality and sexiness than I was before, and I feel like an attractive woman. I now feel more amazing with myself than ever before." "I have a feeling that everyone thinks that if you're pregnant or have kids, you're supposed to change, you can't look like you did before and ab muscles are a thing of the past," she added. Not only does Refaeli frequently flaunt her figure, but she also posts photos of herself at the gym.

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Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram Bar Refaeli showed off her backside in several Instagram snaps.

"I think that things have changed today; girls postpartum look amazing. I'm constantly seeing moms with abs, muscles, healthy women, not emaciated thinness," the model added. "They take care of themselves and love themselves." Refaeli is the founder of Livelle, a cosmetics brand that specializes in "modern lifestyle" and "easy-to-use" skincare. She often posts videos promoting her products, which include jelly blushes, glowy CC cream and luxury skincare.

What Is Livelle?

Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram Bar Refaeli danced and sang to a Jay-Z song while enjoying her summer getaway.