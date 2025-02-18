Brooks Nader and Sister Sarah Take Off Their Bikini Tops on Vacation, Joke 'We Don't Know Why We Pack Clothes': Photos

"Always in my own world," Brooks, 29, captioned one shot that showed her wearing just a backward baseball cap in the pool while looking out at the ocean view at night.

In another Instagram Story post on Monday, February 17, the Dancing With the Stars alum and her sibling were both topless in the water, where her sister, who's also a model, jumped up to show off her behind in skimpy bikini bottoms alongside their pal Hunter Bell.

"Bestie sunset chats," Brooks captioned the picture of the trio.