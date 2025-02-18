or

Brooks Nader and Sister Sarah Take Off Their Bikini Tops on Vacation, Joke 'We Don't Know Why We Pack Clothes': Photos

Photo of Brooks Nader
Source: @brooksnader/instagram

Brooks Nader has no problem being in her birthday suit!

By:

Feb. 18 2025, Published 2:12 p.m. ET



Brooks Nader admitted she wore next to nothing while on a luxurious vacation with sister Sarah Nader and friends.

The model documented her trip via social media, sharing how they did morning yoga, sipped on margaritas and went topless to soak in the pool.


brooks nader sister topless vacation why pack clothes photos
Source: @brooksnader/instagram

Brooks Nader and her sister Sarah had a sun-soaked vacation with friends.



"Always in my own world," Brooks, 29, captioned one shot that showed her wearing just a backward baseball cap in the pool while looking out at the ocean view at night.

In another Instagram Story post on Monday, February 17, the Dancing With the Stars alum and her sibling were both topless in the water, where her sister, who's also a model, jumped up to show off her behind in skimpy bikini bottoms alongside their pal Hunter Bell.

"Bestie sunset chats," Brooks captioned the picture of the trio.


brooks nader sister topless vacation why pack clothes photos
Source: @brooksnader/instagram

The 'Dancing With the Stars' alum went topless in the pool one night.



Brooks also reshared a photo of Sarah topless alongside the caption, "Don't know why we packed clothes @brooksnader."

"I think I got dressed once the whole trip," the star replied.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl also showed off her curves in a black bikini, which she topped with a shoulder shrug.

This wasn't the first time Brooks and her sibling stepped out sans clothes, as they also shared footage from when they went skinny-dipping in New Zealand.


brooks nader sister topless vacation why pack clothes photos
Source: @brooksnader/instagram

Brooks admitted she only 'got dressed once' during the trip.



Though Brooks' boyfriend, DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko, 41, wasn't on the trip, she posted a TikTok of him the same day as her vacation uploads.

As OK! reported, the pair's romance was exposed when they were caught kissing backstage when the show was still airing, but at first, they brushed off the incident.

"I kiss everyone I know," she insisted to a reporter at the time. "All my friends. I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart. Don’t take offense. It’s just a peck."


brooks nader sister topless vacation why pack clothes photos
Source: @brooksnader/instagram

Sarah Nader joked they don't know why they bother to pack clothes for vacations.



When breakup rumors surfaced in October 2024, Brooks posted a TikTok to hint they were never in an exclusive romance to begin with.

Just weeks later, the two appeared to be back on, as they kissed and packed on the PDA in another social media video.


brooks nader
Source: mega

Brooks and 'DWTS' partner Gleb Savchenko sparked romance rumors last year after meeting on the show.

Earlier this month, an insider claimed the duo recently took things to the next level.

"Brooks and Gleb are going strong right now and exclusively dating," the source told Us Weekly. "They both have very busy lifestyles and that works for them."

The insider gushed that the stars "bring out the best in each other" and "love each other's families," referencing the two daughters the professional dancer has with ex-wife Elena Samodanova. "They also love to playfully tease and taunt each other and keep life fun."

