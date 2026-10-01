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Sandra Taylor Reveals How Friendship With 'Sweet' Anna Nicole Smith Changed Her Life and 'Led' to Successful Modeling Career

Image of Sandra Taylor, Anna Nicole Smith
Source: MEGA

Sandra Taylor revealed how her friendship with Anna Nicole Smith unexpectedly changed the trajectory of her life and career.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

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Sandra Taylor is reflecting on the unexpected role Anna Nicole Smith played in changing the course of her life.

The former P------ cover model recently opened up about her friendship with Smith, revealing that knowing the late star ultimately helped lead her to the magazine and a career she never imagined for herself.

"I was friends with Anna Nicole Smith, and she was such a darling," Taylor recalled in a new interview. "We shared two makeup artists. One was in New York, one was in L.A."

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Sandra Taylor Says Anna Nicole Smith Helped Her in Modeling

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photo of Sandra Taylor said visiting Anna Nicole Smith on a movie set ultimately helped open the door to her future with 'P------.'
Source: MEGA

Sandra Taylor said visiting Anna Nicole Smith on a movie set ultimately helped open the door to her future with 'P------.'

Taylor explained on Kim Alexis' Unexpired" podcast that she met Smith shortly after the Texas native arrived in Los Angeles, even offering her a place to stay.

Their friendship later led Taylor to visit Smith on the set of Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult. While there, one of Smith's makeup artists encouraged Taylor to meet with P------, which was searching for models for its 40th anniversary. Smith encouraged her friend to pursue the opportunity.

"It was my friendship with Anna Nicole Smith... it led me right there," Taylor said.

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Sandra Taylor Never Expected to Pose for 'P------'

Image of Before modeling, Sandra Taylor planned to become a mathematician like her father.
Source: @SANDRATAYLOR1/INSTAGRAM

Before modeling, Sandra Taylor planned to become a mathematician like her father.

Taylor's eventual modeling career was far removed from the future she'd originally envisioned.

"I never, in a million years growing up, thought I would ever be in P------," she admitted, explaining she had once been "full speed ahead" toward becoming a mathematician like her father.

Taylor studied subjects including macroeconomics, microeconomics, statistics and differential equations before tragedy changed her plans.

Her father unexpectedly died from a heart attack on her college campus when she was 19. Taylor never returned to school afterward, saying, "the math died along with him."

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Sandra Taylor Remembers Anna Nicole Smith's Sweet Side

Image of Sandra Taylor remembered Anna Nicole Smith as a 'sweet girl.'
Source: @SANDRATAYLOR1/INSTAGRAM, MEGA

Sandra Taylor remembered Anna Nicole Smith as a 'sweet girl.'

Looking back on Smith, Taylor remembers more than the opportunity that helped launch her career.

"I remember how sweet she was," Taylor gushed. "She was really, really a sweet girl and loved her son so much."

Taylor said Smith wanted to be a great mother to her son, Daniel Smith, and described her late friend as a "sweetheart" and a "really nice girl."

"I don't think she could hurt a fly," Taylor added. Smith died in 2007 at age 39 from an accidental drug overdose.

Sandra Taylor's 'P------' Career Opened More Doors

Image of Sandra Taylor's 'Playboy' career led to new opportunities and a lasting friendship with Hugh Hefner.
Source: @SANDRATAYLOR1/INSTAGRAM

Sandra Taylor's 'P------' career led to new opportunities and a lasting friendship with Hugh Hefner.

Taylor ultimately appeared on the July 1995 cover of P------, and the opportunity also led to a lasting friendship with the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner.

She later learned Hefner had reportedly described her as the "most s--- model we've ever had."

Today, Taylor's life looks very different from her modeling days. She works as the head sommelier at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, and said she's proud of the unexpected path her life has taken.

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